First Responders Live, Adds New Episodes, Reveals New Time
Originally posted on August 13, 2019 @ 2:54 pm
First Responders Live, hosted by Emmy Award-winning television journalist Josh Elliott, offers a raw, in-depth look at fire fighters, police officers, EMS technicians and other first responders who put their lives on the line every day to save others.
In addition to a new Tuesday time slot, FOX has ordered six more episodes of the series that highlights American heroes.
The series now airs Tuesdays at 9pm, only on FOX!
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]