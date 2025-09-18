TV Shows

First Responders Live, Adds New Episodes, Reveals New Time

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 13, 2019 @ 2:54 pm

First Responders Live, hosted by Emmy Award-winning television journalist Josh Elliott, offers a raw, in-depth look at fire fighters, police officers, EMS technicians and other first responders who put their lives on the line every day to save others.

In addition to a new Tuesday time slot, FOX has ordered six more episodes of the series that highlights American heroes.

The series now airs Tuesdays at 9pm, only on FOX!

