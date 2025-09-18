Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for An Old Mustang

This week’s episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Audrey saying she will take CeeCee out for the day. Mandy is on board with it until Audrey mentions the mall. Mandy doesn’t want her to get CeeCee’s ears pierced, but Audrey argues that it is a good idea.

Jim asks for socks when she goes to the mall, but Audrey pouts and says she isn’t going anymore.

Georgie comes in and asks about the old Mustang in the garage. Audrey says there is a story behind it, which leads to the two men working on it and Georgie finding dead rats inside.

The next day, Georgie orders parts for the Mustang, and ends up unknowing getting in a bidding war with Jim….but it turns out that was the plan all along so they can get it at the price they wanted.

Later on, Audrey comments on Friends and how they drink a lot of coffee. She also misses the Cosby Show. Mandy has no idea what to say, so she goes to get the guys for dinner. They are hanging out in the car, with Jim drinking a beer. They claim to be planning stuff and say there is half a bottle left of planning.

Mandy tells Audrey the guys will be awhile and they decide to make a room for CeeCee. Mandy isn’t sure at first, but decides privacy might be a good idea.

Connor sees the guys working together and Georgie asks him to join them. He walks away and goes into his room. Georgie initially thinks he is going to join them, but then tries to talk to him and gets blown off.

Later on, Georgie sings Soft Kitty to CeeCee. Mandy thinks it is sweet, but he is singing to her so she could sleep and they can fool around. She says they will have privacy before they know it.

The subject switches to Connor, which leads to Georgie asking him to join him and Jim on a road trip. He agrees, which Audrey later thinks is nice. Jim tells her to thank Georgie, but she says that won’t happen. They go back and forth about their plans with Georgie and Mandy before retiring to bed.

The next day, Audrey and Mandy look through magazines for nursery ideas. They butt heads, but soon get along.

Meanwhile, Jim, Connor and Georgie go on their road trip, complete with snacks and a bottle for peeing in, even though Jim says they can stop. Connor puts on his headphones and asks for some jerky.

Mandy and Audrey talk about CeeCee moving into her own room and bond over it….until Audrey makes a snarky comment about Mandy beginning to talk. They also discuss making the nursery with a library theme so CeeCee can love reading, which Mandy takes as an insult to her and Georgie.

Jim and Georgie talk about Connor, which leads to Georgie asking Connor about his life and the three of them talking about the future. Connor is insulted by Jim implying he is a disappointment, so he goes back to his music.

Audrey and Mandy have a heart to heart about their lives , with Audrey confessing she had political ambitions she let go to have a family. She doesn’t want Mandy to have the regrets she had, which would have been sweet had Audrey not ruined it by insulting Mandy.

At a diner, Jim and Georgie talk about growing up with Sheldon when they wonder where Connor is. It turns out he got a job as a busboy there after seeing the help wanted sign. Jim says it is time to go home, which upsets Connor. He makes a comment about giving two weeks’ notice and then says everything he does makes Jim mad. Georgie tells him things will work out and they should go home. Connor wonders if he should punch out, but Georgie just tells him to lose the apron.

Connor tells Audrey about the trip and how he was glad Georgie was there, surprising her as the episode comes to a close.