Sammi Turano

What to Watch: Too Many Christmases 

Now streaming, TOO MANY CHRISTMASES stars Denzel Whitaker and Porscha Coleman, alongsideJackée Harry, Michael Colyar, Valarie Pettiford, and Adele Givens. The film follows Jerome and Kayla who are excited to spend their first Christmas together as husband and wife. The only problem is that they’ve never celebrated Christmas without their respective families. This Christmas, instead of deciding on one event, they agree to attend two at the same time, to appease their families.

