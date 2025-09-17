Joel McHale to Host Saturn Awards

Los Angeles, CA — (December 12, 2024) – The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films is proud to announce that actor, comedian, and television host Joel McHale (Animal Control, Community, The Bear) will return as host of the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Presented at The Hilton Universal City Hotel, this will be the third year that McHale has hosted the Award Ceremony. The Saturns will be live-streamed for free on both Electric Entertainment’s premium OTT app and FAST channel, ElectricNOW and The Roku Channel.

Presented and produced by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films in collaboration with Electric Entertainment’s ElectricNOW, the Saturn Awards are the only awards show that have been honoring the best in genre entertainment since 1972.

Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus comment, “This marks Joel’s third year as the host of the Saturn Awards. His clever, edgy humor is consistently delivered with charismatic flair, and his ability to make light of both pop culture and everyday situations enhances the overall experience of the Award Ceremony. The Academy warmly welcomes Joel’s ‘threepeat’ as host of our one-of-a-kind show.”

This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of the Saturn Awards’ dear friend, acclaimed producer Jon Landau, most well-known for producing blockbuster films such as “Avatar,” and “Titanic.”

In addition to the annual award categories, the award show will present Special Saturn Awards Honorees from past, present, and future winners. These special awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

About The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror is a non-profit organization founded in 1972 by film historian Doctor Donald A. Reed and is supported by several hundred genre enthusiasts and professionals (such as JJ Abrams, Dean Devlin, Gale Anne Hurd, Guillermo Del Toro, Greg Berlanti, and Kevin Feige) who have participated in the ongoing efforts of the Academy to promote genre film production and television programming since 1972. The organization is currently headed by President Robert Holguin and Saturn leaders Bradley Marcus and Kevin Marcus.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 400 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is also available in Mexico, Canada, and the U.K.



About ElectricNOW

ElectricNOW is the premium OTT app and FAST channel featuring Electric Entertainment’s own produced content such as fan-favorite TV series “Leverage,” “Leverage: Redemption,” “The Ark,” “The Librarians,” “Almost Paradise,” and “The Outpost,” as well as acquired programming such as the feature films “Blackway” starring Anthony Hopkins and “The Book of Love” starring Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams. The ElectricNOW Channel, available on numerous platforms including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV+, Vizio WatchFree+, LG Channels, Amazon Prime Video, Sling Freestream, Plex, STIRR, Local Now, Xperi/TiVo Plus, XUMO, TCL Channel, CW, Stremium, Hisense Vidaa, OTT Studios, Xiaomi, Anoki, Fubo, Philo, MyBundle.com TV, and Select TV, is a one-stop shop for fans to enjoy all their favorite shows free, in a 24/7 streaming broadcast. In addition to the free streaming content, the ElectricNOW App also includes special bonus feature content, a program guide, video-on-demand and pay-per-view components. The channel and app offer ElectricNOW Originals, which include such hit series as After the Ark, The Official Leverage: Redemption Aftershow: A Very Distinctive Podcast, Inglorious Treksperts, The4:30 Movie, Best Movies Never Made, and the soon to be released The Poly Couple and Sloane and The Cosmic Schlep. The 50th and 51st Saturn Awards were exclusively broadcast live on ElectricNOW.