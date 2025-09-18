Big Brother 27 Recap for 9/17/2025

We are in the next week of Big Brother 27 on CBS. When we last left our houseguests, Keanu won BB Blockbuster, causing Will to get evicted over Ashley in a 3-2 vote.

This episode picks up where we left off with everyone saying goodbye to Will and dealing with the ramifications of his eviction.

Ava is upset that he is gone, but she ends up bonding with Lauren, who hopes Ava wins HOH so she can stay off the block.

Keanu and Morgan are anti-Lauren and plan to target her while keeping The Judges alliance safe.

Kelley is annoyed that Vince and Morgan seem to be bonding more and more….especially since he has a girlfriend at home. She discusses this with Keanu, who thinks it is kind of inappropriate. When he talks to Vince about this, Vince tells him that he isn’t doing anything wrong.

However, the rest of the house agrees with Keanu. Kelley even calls him out on it, but he still insists he did nothing wrong.

DOORBELL! Zingbot is back to zing our remaining houseguests. He says he wouldn’t touch any of ‘those losers’ for any amount of money.

He calls Lauren boring, Kelley the creepiest thing in the house, Vince an unemployed crybaby that life zinged before he got the chance to do it, tells Ava that she dresses like a hobo, says Keanu has troll feet, the stench of an orc and the snore of an orge….that pees on the floor, makes fun of Ashley for being Rachel’s follower and calls out Morgan for being affectionate with Vince despite him having a girlfriend.

Everyone laughs, but the whole Morgan/Vince call out makes things awkward. Despite this, Vince and Morgan hug it out.

Keanu warns Vince to be careful because this can all blow up in his face.

HOH comp time! They will all answer true or false questions about a true crime movie they will all watch based on the demise of Zingbot. The one with the most points will win HOH.

Vince wins HOH! Keanu thinks he is safe, but Vince plans on putting him on the block.

Ava and Kelley know they are in danger of being on the block.

Morgan is happy because she thinks she is guaranteed safety. She hopes Lauren is on the block. Lauren herself wonders if this will be her first time on the block.

Morgan does everything in her power to convince Vince to put Lauren on the block.

Vince calls Keanu out for talking smack about him, causing an argument.

Morgan still thinks Lauren should go on the block as a pawn since she was never on the block before. Vince doesn’t want to do this and risk her being evicted but is still confused as to what to do.

However, Vince still talks to Lauren about the possibility of putting her up as a pawn. She is confused and upset about this turn of events. They discuss other possibilities on what to do, but Vince realizes he is in a lose-lose situation at this point.

Nomination ceremony! Ava, Kelley and Keanu are all on the block. Ava is not happy and calls him out, giving him a pawn piece and vows to blow the game up before storming out of the room.

Vince says he wants Ava or Kelley to go home so Keanu can get kicked off next week.

Lauren now plans on using the veto if she wins because she now knows that she has to do what is best for her game.

Morgan calls out Vince for protecting Lauren and wants him to pick a side. He hopes nominations stay the same so he won’t have to pick a side.

The ladies do a ‘girls of the house’ dance, with Keanu realizing all the guys except for him and Vince are gone….all the while making fun of Vince’s whining.

Keanu and Morgan want Lauren on the block if one of them wins the veto. However, that doesn’t mean Morgan will take Keanu on the block.

POV time! Morgan and Lauren will join Ava, Keanu, Kelley and Vince in the comp.

Ava hears about the plan to put Lauren on the block while on the toilet. Keanu almost walks in on her on the potty to boot. Upset about both things, Ava goes to Lauren to fill her in, with Lauren planning on going to talk to Vince.

Vince admits that he is torn about what to do if the POV is used and they try and figure out what to do. Lauren just gets more and more frustrated and more determined than ever to win the veto.

Comp time! They will need to transport 25 pieces of ‘evidence’ onto a magnifying glass in the shortest amount of time to win.

Interestingly, Kelley plans to use the veto to save Ava, since she believes she doesn’t belong on the block. She thinks she will save herself at the BB Blockbuster.

Morgan wins! Vince knows he is doomed.

Morgan isn’t sure who to take down. She considers Keanu because she knows he is in danger if he goes. However, she wants to figure out the best way to get rid of Lauren.

Vince wants Morgan to not use the veto to save his own behind. However, she is determined to get Lauren on the block. They go back and forth on what to do.

Morgan uses the veto on Ava! Vince puts Lauren on the block.

Lauren is NOT a happy bunny right now.

Keanu is determined to win BB Blockbuster tomorrow night.

Double eviction night tomorrow! Stay tuned!