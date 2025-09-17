Interview with the Talented Danny Zaino

I am a disabled veteran and I support PTSD Programs for other veterans and their families. I was deployed to Korea to the DMZ to protect the United States espionage.

I’m an Italian, from Long Island, New York. My parents were from Brooklyn and Harlem – rough neighborhood. I love to cook because cooking is love.

What projects are you currently working on?

We are currently working on the making of a 7-show series called

“Hard Core Cooking w/ Danny Zaino”, stars me along with many talented stunt professionals, comedians, models, performers, and a hand-picked audience. We have completed the first episode thus far, and we’re very excited for what’s upcoming. Other than the show, we have Dennis Brown’s U.S. Capitol Classics/China Open, where we will be interviewing the grandmasters and guests. In September, we will be in California for “Cooking In With Joycelyne” where we will be also collaborating with HCC. Next, we’re going to the Grauman’sTheatre with Williamson Management for the premier of several new films. We will be filming for ‘The Road to Hollywood’ MASBTV 7-show news season on the MASBTV Network. Finally before we split we will visit our existing talent and clients on the West coast.

What specifically attracted you to them?

I founded the show myself based on the fact that I truly am your typical America- Italian family-first provider. I worked in my father’s pizzeria, opened and closed it. I had a tremendous amount of responsibility at a young age and it taught me the value of food and providing entertainment in the restaurant business.

Let’s face it I’m a phenomenal cook, the show is based highly on Italian gourmet meals that are also going to be provided with education. I’m not going to be providing meals that aren’t the most delicious meals that you’ve ever had.