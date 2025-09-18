Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster to Premiere on ID Network

Serial killers existed long before there was a term to classify their heinous acts. For years, we have studied how, when and where these killers struck, but one question lingers in our minds and keeps the fascination alive – why? How is it that a seemingly normal, and often outwardly charming individual could transform into a monster whose crimes are the work of nightmares? Investigation Discovery (ID)’s new series of specials, MIND OF A MONSTER, explores this evolution of evil and the psyche of some of America’s most iconic serial killers. Real footage and audio from the criminals themselves reveal chilling insights into their lives and personalities and the twisted reasoning behind their deadly actions. The anthology begins with TED BUNDY: MIND OF A MONSTER, premiering Sunday, August 18 from 9-11pm ET on Investigation Discovery , the #1 network for true-crime and mystery programming.

The first installment of MIND OF A MONSTER delves into Theodore “Ted” Bundy, who became infamous after his crime spree spanned from coast to coast, included two prison escapes, and culminated a decade later with a death sentence. Bundy used his abundant charisma and good looks to prey on countless young women throughout the 1970s, seamlessly flipping from charming stranger to dangerous criminal and claiming the lives of more than thirty women. Through new interviews with those closest to the case, and haunting recordings from Bundy himself, TED BUNDY: MIND OF A MONSTER reveals the comprehensive, most intimate look into Bundy’s life from beginning to end, detailing his transformation into one of the worst serial killers America has ever seen.

TED BUNDY: MIND OF A MONSTER is produced for Investigation Discovery by Arrow Media with Sam Starbuck as executive producer, John Owens as series producer and Tom Brisley as creative director. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.