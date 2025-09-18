Critics Choice Association Names Latino Cinema and Television Nominees

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the full slate of honorees for the 5th annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, taking place on October 24, 2025, in Beverly Hills. The Celebration honors standout performances and work, both onscreen and offscreen, from the Latino entertainment community.

Honorees for this year’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will include the following:

Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta will receive the Icon Award for her lifelong dedication to social justice and advocacy, honoring her legacy that has inspired artists, filmmakers, and changemakers for over seven decades. As co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union and one of the most influential labor leaders in American history, Dolores has spent her entire career fighting for the rights of farmworkers, women, and marginalized communities which continues today through her Dolores Huerta Foundation and her Peace and Justice Cultural Center. Her powerful rallying cry, “Sí, se puede” (“Yes, we can”), has become a universal call to action, and at 95 years young with a desire to inspire the next generation of activists and organizers to get off the sidewalks and onto the streets, she will share her extraordinary life story to be made into a feature film co-written by Barbara Martinez Jitner and Gregory Nava who will also direct.

Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia will be honored with the Vanguard Award in recognition of his outstanding body of work, including his most recent role in Paramount+’s Landman. Throughout his career, Andy has delivered unforgettable performances in titles such as The Godfather Part III, When a Man Loves a Woman, and Ocean’s Eleven.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award winner America Ferrera will be honored with the Trailblazer Award in recognition of her extraordinary body of work and most recently for her starring role in Apple Original Films’ The Lost Bus. Throughout her career, America has been a tireless advocate for authentic Latino representation in Hollywood, with landmark performances in Real Women Have Curves, Ugly Betty, Barbie, and more.

Critics Choice and Emmy Award nominee Oscar Isaac will accept the Actor Award for Film for his performance in Netflix’s Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro. The Guatemalan-born actor debuted two highly praised films at this year’s Venice Film Festival, Frankenstein and In the Hand of Dante. Past credits include Inside Llewyn Davis, Dune, Scenes From A Marriage, and many more.

Kleber Mendonça Filho will receive the Director Award for his work on The Secret Agent (NEON). The Brazilian filmmaker was recently honored with Best Director at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the film, in addition to receiving the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize.

Emmy Award winner Frida Perez will be recognized with the Showrunner Award for her work on Apple TV+’s The Studio. Frida co-created the critically acclaimed series, which broke the record for the most Emmy wins for a comedy series in a single year, garnering 13 wins with 23 nominations. Frida also made history as the first Latina ever to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series.

Grammy winner and Emmy nominee Anthony Ramos will receive the Supporting Actor Award for Film for his role in Kathryn Bigelow’s A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE (Netflix). Anthony first rose to prominence with his breakout role in Broadway’s Hamilton and has since built a dynamic screen career with standout performances including In the Heights, Twisters, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Gabriel Luna will be honored with the Supporting Actor Award for Series for his performance in Peacock’s Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Gabriel recently wrapped production on the second season of The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt, which follows his powerhouse performance as ‘Tommy’ in season two of The Last of Us.

Tonatiuh will be recognized with the Breakthrough Actor Award for his outstanding performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman (Roadside Attractions). Alongside his cast, this talented Mexican-American actor debuted Bill Condon’s visionary new adaptation of the Golden Age musical drama at the Sundance Film Festival. This is his first major film role.

Camila Perez will receive the Breakthrough Actress Award for her work on the hit Apple TV+ series Acapulco, a Critics Choice Awards Best Foreign Language Series nominee last year. Camila bid farewell to her scene-stealing character this year during the series’ fourth and final season.

“It is a true privilege to celebrate this extraordinary group of honorees,” said Critics Choice Association Board Member and Co-Programmer Clayton Davis. “At a time when Latinos are too often vilified or overlooked, their artistry stands as proof of our brilliance, resilience, and undeniable influence. These stories reflect our community and elevate the global cultural fabric.”

Sponsors and partners include Milagro Tequila, NEP Sweetwater and FIJI Water.

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will be produced by Javier Infante and Madelyn Hammond of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.

