Meet Devon Langford Jr

-Tell me a bit about how your career began?

-Who inspires you as an artist?

A few people who inspired me are Dwayne The Rock Johnson because he’s funny and he does action movies. Will Smith because he’s very funny and he’s the cool guy and also Denzel Washington because he helps me on my dramatic roles.

-Tell me about working on your newest project?

I currently am not up for a role, but I am preparing for a possible major break on a Broadway play. so I’ve been really practicing my vocals. I’ve also been taking animation and Voice overs courses so that I can stay ready!

-Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

I would love to collaborate with Tom Holland, Denzel Washington, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, and Will Smith.

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself?

Unlike most kids, I actually don’t like and ice cream

-What are you watching on TV these days?

Right now, I’m watching the flash Spider-Man movies back-to-back, Young Sheldon and Matilda.

-Anything else you want to tell America? – What’s next for you?