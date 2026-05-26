Treadstone Trailer Revealed
Originally posted on August 9, 2019 @ 4:02 pm
Today, USA Network revealed the trailer for the upcoming spy-thriller, TREADSTONE, premiering this October. Set amidst the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, the series explores the origin story and present-day actions of the infamous covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season of TREADSTONE follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.
The series stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle and Michelle Forbes.
TREADSTONE is produced by UCP and developed by and executive produced by Tim Kring. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner executive produce on behalf of Captivate (Bourne franchise); Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas executive produce on behalf of Imperative Entertainment (“All the Money in the World”); and Justin Levy (“Beyond”) also executive produces.
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