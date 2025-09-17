New Installment of American Crime Story Coming to FX

BEVERLY HILLS, August 6, 2019 – FX’s award-winning and critically acclaimed hit limited series franchise American Crime Story will return next year with its third installment, Impeachment: American Crime Story, it was announced today by John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions.

Production of the series from Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Production begins in February and it will premiere on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Written by Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story unravels the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

“FX’s American Crime Story franchise has become a cultural touchstone, providing greater context for stories that deserve greater understanding like the O.J. Simpson trial and saga, and Andrew Cunanan’s tragic crime spree which concluded with the assassination of Gianni Versace,” said Landgraf. “This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency. We are grateful to Sarah Burgess for her brilliant adaptation, as well as Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Paulson and the rest of the creative team and cast.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story features a stellar cast starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

The third installment will be written by Sarah Burgess who is also Executive Producer alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander. Alexis Martin Woodall and Sarah Paulson. Monica Lewinsky will serve as Producer. Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Kahn will also serve as producers. The limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President .

American Crime Story is one of television’s most acclaimed and award-winning limited series franchises. The first installment of ACS, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, received 22 Emmy Award nominations and it won nine Emmys. It also won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA, WGA awards and it won the TCA awards for 2016 Program of the Year. The second installment, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story was nominated for 19 Emmy Awards and won seven including Outstanding Limited Series. Versace also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Limited Series, and AFI, TCA and PGA awards.

Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson has built an impressive list of credits in film, television and on stage. Among the most recent are M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Glass, Susanne Bier’s Bird Box and Warner Bros.’ Ocean’s 8. She’s also currently producing and starring in an upcoming series titled Ratched, which centers on the early life of the villainous nurse from the 1962 Ken Kesey novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Previously, Paulson garnered attention and multiple awards for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in FX’s critically acclaimed miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, not to mention for her multiple roles in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story franchise, also for FX. In film, she has appeared in numerous projects including 12 Years a Slave, which received an Academy Award® for Best Picture, and Jeff Nichols’ Mud alongside Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey, for which the cast received the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Paulson’s stage credits include Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Talley’s Folly and Broadway’s Collected Stories and The Glass Menagerie to name just a few. Paulson is represented by Hylda Queally at CAA.

Beanie Feldstein received critical acclaim for her performance as “Julie Steffans” opposite Saoirse Ronan in Greta Gerwig’s Golden Globe® winning and Oscar® nominated debut, Lady Bird. For their outstanding performances, the cast was nominated for the 2017 Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards. In the same year, Feldstein received recognition for her Broadway debut portraying “Minnie Fay” in the smash hit musical Hello, Dolly! which won the 2017 Tony® Award for “Best Revival of a Musical.” For that role, Feldstein received the Breakthrough Award at the Lilly Awards honoring three standout female Broadway debuts of the season. Most recently, she starred in the critically acclaimed FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows and the feature film Booksmart. She will next be seen in Caitlin Moran’s comedic coming of age story, How to Build a Girl. Feldstein is represented by Sharon Jackson & Andrew Dunlap at WME and Stacy O’Neil at Brillstein.

Annaleigh Ashford is an acclaimed and award-winning feature film, television and theater actor. Ashford most recently appeared in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, as well as God Friended Me and the ABC television movie Three Rivers. She also starred in Masters of Sex as “Betty DiMello” and appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Smash, Nurse Jackie and The Big C. On feature projects, Ashford appeared in Unicorn Store and Frozen as well as Top Five, Rachel Getting Married and Sex and the City. Ashford won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of “Essie” in You Can’t Take It With You on Broadway. She has also appeared as Sylvia in Sylvia, Lauren in Kinky Boots, Glinda in Wicked, Jeannie in Hair, and Margot in Legally Blonde the Musical. Ashford also appeared in the acclaimed solo show Annaleigh Ashford: Lost in the Stars Live at 54 Below. Ashford is represented by Toni Howard, Dar Rollins, & Adam Schweitzer at ICM and Beth Rosner at Beth Rosner Management.