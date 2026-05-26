Temptation Island: Meet The New Couples

Today USA Network revealed its first trailer for the drama-filled second season of TEMPTATION ISLAND and introduced four new couples facing new tempting situations. All eyes will follow the four dating couples at a most vulnerable time in their relationship, where each will decide whether to commit to a lifetime together – or ultimately give in to the temptation. Together, they travel to the tropical paradise of Maui, Hawaii, where they join 24 sexy single men and women anxiously awaiting to find “the one.” If you thought season one was filled with hot and heavy nights… just wait for season two.

Meet the four couples:

ASHLEY HOWLAND (25) & CASEY STARCHAK (26)

CURRENT CITY: Deland, Florida

ASHLEY: Dental Assistant

CASEY: Online Sales

DATING: 1.5 years

It was love at first swipe for Ashley and Casey when they met on a popular dating app a year and a half ago. Self-admitted Florida party boy, Casey was only looking for a casual fling but found way more than he bargained for with sweet Ashley and they have been together ever since.

Recently there have been some dark clouds in the Sunshine State. The couple, who recently moved in together, struggle with trust and commitment issues: Ashley has been burned before and is weary of Casey’s party boy past, meanwhile Casey doesn’t want to pay the price for other men’s mistakes and often thinks about the single life he left behind.

Ashley and Casey believe that if they can survive TEMPTATION ISLAND their previous deeds and mistrust can be left firmly in the past and they can move forward with total confidence. Can they swipe right on a future together?

ASHLEY GOLDSON (30) & RICK FLEUR (32)

CURRENT CITY: Boston, MA

ASHLEY: Store Manager

RICK: Model

DATING: 4 years

It’s been four years with incredible highs and heartbreaking lows for Ashley and Rick. The couple knew that they had something special on their very first date and the sparks have been flying ever since…except for when Rick lights up flirty conversations with other women behind Ashley’s back.

Rick says that he loves Ashley, but he grew up in a broken home and feels that now in adulthood he can finally let loose and have fun…even if it may be at Ashley’s expense. Ashley tries her best to ignore his “playful” ways because she strongly believes that they are meant to be together – but how much can she truly take?

The couple is heading to TEMPTATION ISLAND to determine if Rick is really ready to commit to Ashley – and if she is willing to accept Rick for who he actually is, wandering eyes and all?

KATE GRIFFITH (34) & DAVID BENAVIDEZ (28)

CURRENT CITY: Hoboken, NJ

KATE: Sales Executive

DAVID: Sales Executive

DATING: 3 years

Rival sales executives quickly turned red-hot lovers, Kate and David have been in a relationship and living together for 3 years. They both swear that they have been faithful to each other throughout their relationship, however, their pasts include dark bouts of infidelity – Kate once cheated on an ex-husband and David cheated on an ex-girlfriend – so smoldering mistrust is always right below the surface for these two as they contemplate a life together.

Kate is six years older than David and is eager to begin the next chapter – marriage, kids, family life, etc. However, David, despite how much he loves Kate, has some of his walls up and is hesitant to be vulnerable and take that massive next step into the future.

Will a stay on TEMPTATION ISLAND get them on the same page before the book closes on this relationship?

ESONICA VEIRA (30) & GAVIN ROCKER (26)

CURRENT CITY: Decatur, GA

SONICA: Leasing Professional

GAVIN: Private Security

DATING: 1.5 years

As her 30th birthday approaches former beauty pageant queen, Esonica, claims she is ready to get engaged to her charming and athletic boyfriend Gavin, but he is fumbling at the thought of making that life-long commitment. Gavin has admitted to infidelity in the past, and says that he truly loves Esonica, but he can’t skate on thin ice for the rest of his life based on past mistakes. Family is important to both of them and they want to make things work, but Esonica needs to determine if the man she fell in love with is really her forever king. Can she ever truly get over his cheating past and start fresh? Gavin, on the other hand, needs to decide if he is ready to say yes to a lifelong commitment.

The two are depending on TEMPTATION ISLAND to show them if this love can make it to the finish line or if their romance is officially out of bounds.

Follow along on social:

Facebook: Facebook.com/TemptationIslandUSA

Twitter: @TemptationTV

Instagram: @TemptationTV

Hashtag: #TemptationIsland

TEMPTATION ISLAND is executive produced by David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Scott Jeffress, who also serves as showrunner.