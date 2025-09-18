Interview with Legendary Screen Villain Jasper Cole

I’ve been blessed to be a working Actor, writer and Producer for the past 32 years working in over 100 tv/film roles, commercials and stage plays. For the past 15 plus years I have mainly been a character actor who is blessed to often be called one of HOLLYWOOD’S BAD GUYS playing rather crazy, bizarre and often violent roles. It’s been a blessing to be type cast in these roles and I work with amazing actors, Directors and producers. Its been quite the journey filled with ups and downs

What projects are you working on now?

I was born and raised in the college town of Athens GA and am the youngest of 4 boys. I Studied acting, writing and all aspects of theatre at The Atlanta Alliance theatre. I Co-wrote and co-starred in the play WILLOW SPRINGS NOW with fellow Georgian Becky Canady. We got it produced for a brief run n Atlanta and then we moved to LA with the play and arrived on Oct 1 1987. Our first morning we were awakened to the shaking and rolling of THE WHITTIER EARTHQUAKE. We got the play produced here in LA and we stayed, got agents began our careers.