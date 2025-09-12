Big Brother 27 Recap for 9/11/2025

Tonight is another eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. Last night, we saw Morgan use the POV on herself, which caused Keanu to go up in her place. Now he, Will and Ashley will need to compete in the BB Blockbuster to save themselves. One of the others will be safe and the other will be evicted and sent to jury.

Vince remains torn between Lauren and Morgan in the game, while Ashley, despite liking Will, says it is everyone for themselves. Will shares this sentiment.

Morgan still feels betrayed by Vince and wants his words to match his actions when it comes to their friendship. She also talks to Ashley and Will about Lauren’s intentions and realizes that Lauren doesn’t like her.

Ashley tries to work out a deal with Keanu to work together in future weeks if they stay….all in the name of Rachel.

Speaking of Rachel, she is back for her exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves. She thinks that if she approached Ava differently, things could have worked out in another way, but also thinks people should have listened to her ideas and taken her more seriously.

She also says that as all this happened, her BB life flashed before her eyes. As for Keanu, she respects his game and the fact that he is a comp beast.

Keanu, Will and Ashley work the house to guarantee safety. Morgan and Keanu plan to target Lauren if he stays. Oh, and Vince comforts Morgan and makes her feel safe in the house. However, if she works with Keanu, she may not need him anymore.

BB Blockbuster! Keanu, Ashley and Will must compete in Key to Safety, where they have to untangle themselves from a rope that is on a luggage cart.

Keanu wins!

Will and Ashley give their final appeals to the house.

Live eviction!

Keanu votes to evict Will.

Ava votes to evict Ashley.

Morgan votes to evict Will.

Kelley votes to evict Ashley.

Vince votes to evict Will.

In a 3-2 vote, Will is evicted from the Big Brother Household. Ava takes it hard and can’t stop crying.

During his exit interview, Will says that he knew when he woke up that morning he was doomed….all for being the most likable person in the house, and therefore, the one no one wanted with him in the end. He thinks he was there to be a mentor and change some lives and left a better man. There are no hard feelings for anyone.

After he watches his exit interviews, he goes off to jury with Rachel.

More Wednesday, stay tuned!