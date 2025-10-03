Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/2/2025

The opening challenge has our contestants making their own special scallop dish. It will be judged by Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Michelle and Chef James. The latter two will taste all of them and give the best to the man himself.

The only ones ‘Chef Gordon Ramsay’ worthy from the blue team were cooked by Antonio, Chris and Jayden.

Chris wins for the blue team.

Lisa, Jada, Anaiya and Cat cooked the best dishes from the red team. Anaiya wins.

Both winners get punishment passes.

Cara Marie, Maddy, Chase and Carlos are in the bottom four, with Carlos going home.

Time for the dinner service! Bradley is having major anxiety, and I totally get it. I am even having anxiety and I am just watching them!

The red team is on point, while the blue team struggles and keeps having dishes sent back.

However, the red team’s luck is short lived when they run into issues with scallops and risotto. They also frustrate Chef Gordon Ramsay when it comes to memorizing orders, particularly Maddy, who keeps mixing things up.

This is so stressful to watch.

The blue team burns the flatbread and then runs out of cheese. They have to switch things up and make salads instead.

The blue team attempts to serve raw meat while the red team messes up their entrees. Both teams get yelled at, with the latter one getting kicked out of the kitchen. They must now nominate two people for elimination.

Maddy is taking the brunt of it, even though one of the ladies defends her, saying it was overwhelming to have people screaming in her face.

The blue team also gets kicked out and must nominate two people.

Maddy and Cat are nominated for the red team.

Chase and Bradley are nominated for the blue team.

Maddy is eliminated.