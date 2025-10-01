FLCL Progressive is on DVD

Originally posted on February 6, 2020 @ 11:20 am
The wait is over! Adult Swim’s popular anime series FLCL: Progressive and FLCL: Alternative, both release for the first time ever as a Blu-ray combo pack from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on February 4th. Based on the original anime series written by Yōji Enokido and from director Kazuya Tsurumaki, the collection propels Haruko and her yellow Vespa back into action with 12 episodes from FLCL: Progressive and FLCL: Alternative. The Blu-ray Combo Pack is priced to own at $44.98 SRP ($52.99 in Canada). FLCL: Alternative will also be available on DVD on February 4th for the low price of $19.99 SRP ($24.99 in Canada).
From the legendary anime studio Production I.G and Adult Swim, FLCL: Progressive & Alternative Combo Pack will include a 15-minute never-before-seen documentary that dives into the making of both seasons featuring interviews with voice talent and crew. Additional special features include a “Meet the Creators” piece focused on the new era of show creators, a segment about “The Pillows” relationship with the series, a glimpse at the English voice actors behind FLCL together, and a look into the production of FLCL: Alternative.
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2001 original FLCL, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi and her classmate, Ide, as the war between Medical Mechanica and Fraternity continues. Now in the form of their teacher, Haruko Haruhara returns alongside another otherworldly being, Jinyu, a gorgeous Chrysler Bel Aire and her yellow Vespa to unleash their hidden potential.
FLCL: Alternative, the third and final season centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana and her friends, Mossan, Hijiri and Pets. Living a seemingly normal life, the group’s lives are flipped upside down when Mecha falls from the sky and arrives with the guitar-wielding Haruko Haruhara. Once again determined to take out Medical Mechanica, Haruko works to awaken Kana’s N.O. channel before the relentless iron takes over the world.
“During its twelve-week run on Adult Swim’s Toonami, FLCL was #1 in its timeslot, and garnered a huge fan following,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family. “We think both the fans and newcomers are going to love the Combo Pack with it exciting behind the scenes extra content, in addition to the final 12 highly anticipated episodes from the fanatical series.”
BLU-RAY COMBO PACK SPECIAL FEATURES
FLCL: ALTERNATIVE DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
COMBO PACK INCLUDES ALL 12 EPISODES
DIGITAL
FLCL: Progressive & Alternative Combo Pack is available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.
BASICS
Blu-ray/DVD Release Dates: February 4, 2020
Blu-ray and DVD Presented in 16×9 widescreen format
BLU-RAY COMBO PACK
Price: $44.98 SRP ($52.99 in Canada)
Running Time: Feature: Approx. 264 min
Enhanced Content: Approx. 35 min
2 BD 50s
Audio – English (5.1)
Subtitles – English
UPC# 883929707584
Catalog#1000757643
FLCL: ALTERNATIVE DVD
Price: $19.99 SRP ($24.99 in Canada)
Running Time: Feature: Approx. 132 min
Enhanced Content: Approx. 10 min
2 DVD-9s
Audio – English (5.1)
Subtitles – English
UPC# 883929707577
Catalog# 1000757642
