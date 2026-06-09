America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/9/2026

We are in week two of season twenty-one on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Each one has two Golden Buzzers. Simon, Terry and Howie have each used one so far.

Kevin Quantum: He does some science based act with a lot of tricks and what seems like magic twists? I actually think it’s cute and fun, but the judges all buzz him off the stage. The audience love him, though.

Nyjah Music and Zyah Rhythm: They are a brother singing act who are quite good. Their performance reminds me of a younger, more modern Savage Garden mixed with Evan and Jaron with a bit of boy band added for good measure. I can see the young girls falling for these two and having posters of them on their walls.

They get four yeses!

Frankie: He pops balloons with his butt….and the ladies buzz him and even use the guys’ buzzers to get him off the stage.

Sando: He is an influencer with two billion viewers…..and he wants more for his future. The act is him wiggling and dancing on stage. It is a mixed bag, but he is sent to the next round.

Rynia: She is another influencer who wants to make it big on the show. The act is her doing imitations of how celebrities would stub their toes. It is not something I would usually like, but I actually am intrigued by it….the celebrity voices are spot on….she can do an act with the voices alone even without the toe stubbing.

She gets three yeses and a no from Mel B…..but she is in the next round.

Lara D: She performs a hybrid of a song/spoken word story about a failing relationship to Oscar Winning Tears by Raye. I never heard this song before so I am not sure if this is how it is supposed to be, but it is incredible.

Howie agrees….and so does Sofia, who gives her the Golden Buzzer.

Julia and Charlie: He is a dog and sings opera with Julia. She begins to sing and Charlie is like, no, I am going to sit here and look cute. They try again and he just gives her kisses. Needless to say, they are sent home. However, Charlie doesn’t want to leave the couch and has to be coaxed off by Terry.

Brad and Dr. Tracey: She nails him, literally, as in nailing a spike and plywood board to his face, pushes him in glass while standing on him and pushes a sword in his mouth, all to the tune of Mickey and Sylvia.

Mel B buzzes them, but they are sent through anyway?

Yu Hojin: He is a returning act from season seventeen. Simon told him to give him something bigger and he is here to deliver.

It is a hybrid dance and magic act with several others added in and it is mesmerizing. He delivered in spades and then some.

They get the Golden Buzzer from Howie! Terry was running to give them one but was too late. Even Simon wanted in on the action and congratulates them.

Sienna and Holland: They are a Vegas based couple who do a danger aerial act. He is shirtless as they do their act which also has flying acrobatics and ballroom dancing. It is so beautiful to watch and I am in awe from start to finish.

They promise a surprise if they go through…..and, so, they get four yeses.

Geno: He is a magician who is friends with Mat Franco, who won in 2014. His card act is similar to Mat’s, which doesn’t impress Howie, but Simon disagrees and says that is different and amazing. However, all four judges decide to send him to the next round.

Cesar Diaz: He channels his inner Frank Sinatra….with a singing comedy act that has slapstick humor.

The judges love it and send him to the next round.

More next week, stay tuned!