Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/17/2025

It is the first eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. After Ashley won POV, Kelley went up on the block as a pawn, since she has a final two deal with Vince.

She, Zae and Amy will compete in a BB Blockbuster competition, which will result in one of them being safe and the other two being up for eviction.

Jimmy and Keanu talk things out after the POV meeting debacle. However, Jimmy is still lying about gunning for Keanu.

Kelley regrets volunteering to be a pawn.

Vince wants Amy gone and Zae safe. He is also in an alliance with Zae, Zach, Rylie and Will….aka the Burger Boys.

Kelley keeps whining about being on the block and doesn’t help matters when she reminds people about Zach’s $10,000 prize and makes gun of the guys working out, calling them The Dumbells and getting in the middle of the Jimmy and Keanu debacle.

She talks to Vince and they regret the whole plan to make her a pawn.

Rachel gets to work protecting Amy and getting rid of Zae. The women are willing to help her with this, while Zae makes it clear that if he stays and wins HOH, Rachel will be his target.

Rachel warns him about coming for the queen, but he is determined to get rid of her and prove his worth to the house.

BB Blockbuster time! Zae, Amy and Kelley must unscramble four words that direct them in collecting an item in the room.

Kelley wins and gets the tiara! She is safe!

Zae and Amy are up for eviction. Julie informs everyone of the news as everyone goes to hug Kelley.

Everyone then talks about who to evict and then Amy and Zae give their final pleas to stay.

Vote time:

Kelley votes to evict Amy.

Rachel votes to evict Zae.

Zach votes to evict Amy.

Rylie votes to evict Zae.

Jimmy votes to evict Zae.

Morgan votes to evict Zae.

Adrian votes to evict Amy.

Keanu votes to evict Amy.

Ashley votes to evict Zae.

Mickey votes to evict Zae.

Will votes to evict Amy.

Ava votes to evict Zae.

Katherine votes to evict Zae.

Lauren votes to evict Zae.

In a 9-5 vote, Zae is evicted from the Big Brother House.

Zae talks to Julie about his time in the house and he is disappointed that Rylie voted against him despite their final two deal.

Julie tells him Amy was the accomplice and he thinks it made sense due to her bond with Rachel…even though Rachel has no idea she is the accomplice.

More Sunday, stay tuned!