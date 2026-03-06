Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/16/2025

On the last episode of Big Brother 27 on CBS, we discovered that Amy was the accomplice, but since no one guessed it was her, she became an official houseguest.

Vince showed off his HOH room, while Ashley used his shower, igniting Shower-Gate and causing the house to turn against each other.

Alliances formed, including the Mom Squad (Amy and Rachel) and one between Vince and Kelley and Amy and Ashley.

Jimmy, Morgan and Mickey also have an alliance, with Jimmy wanting to target Rachel.

Zae, Keanu, Rylie and Zach round out the new alliances that have formed.

The nomination ceremony had Ashley, Amy and Zae going on the block.

Amy is crying over being put on the block.

Ashley is upset since Vince told her she would not go on the block. She confronts him on this and says that if she wins HOH, she will be putting him on the block. She also begins to cry.

To make things better, he promised to use the POV on her, even though he actually has no intention of doing so.

Morgan, Rachel and Lauren support and comfort Amy.

Vince and Kelley discuss strategy and making a big move if needed after the POV comp. She is willing to do anything to keep their final two deal.

Vince tells Zae he thinks Ashley needs to remain on the block and hopefully go home. He also hopes that he won’t need to name another nominee and put another target on his back.

Zach has the hots for Lauren, but she friend zones him for now because she doesn’t want to a target on her back.

Rachel encourages Rylie to get to know Katherine and see where things go.

Adrian tries to do laundry but is confused as to how to use the washer and dryer.

Keanu talks to Rachel about his dad battling cancer and how he went on the show to make him proud.

Rachel also tries to connect with Jimmy but doesn’t realize he is targeting her. She talks strategy with him, which leads to him telling Zach he wants to add Rachel to an alliance with Morgan, Vince and Rylie. They plan to call themselves the Heavy Hitters and meet at midnight to throw other houseguests off the scent.

Despite being in the alliance, Rachel plans on getting rid of the Heavy Hitters one by one and stick with Amy.

Ava thinks Keanu is everywhere since every time she turns around she sees him.

Ashley once again hogs the shower.

Veto comp time! Vince, Amy, Ashley, Zae, Zach and Rachel are all competing.

Vince tells Zach and Rachel that he wants the nominations to remain the same, but Zach thinks Zae should be removed if the opportunity presents itself.

The competition is called Campside Caper and they must identify three scents disrupting the campsite. They must identify three scents in order to put together a crime scene, correctly identify a suspect and win.

Zae and Ashley dominate the comp, while the others struggle.

In the end, Ashley wins POV!

Vince now put someone else on the block. He decides to take Kelley up on her offer to be a pawn to avoid getting his hands dirty.

Jimmy wants to put Keanu on the block and tries to convince Vince that they need to make this happen.

Rachel hears this plan and warns Keanu, who confronts Vince, who tells him it was all Jimmy’s idea.

Vince is not happy with Jimmy and considers putting him on the block.

Jimmy tries to bond with Keanu despite wanting to put him on the block. Keanu is onto his game and talks to Vince about nominating Jimmy.

Keanu tells Ava what happened with Jimmy and she goes to tell Jimmy about Keanu trash talking him.

Vince decides to keep both guys in the game since he thinks their feud can work to his advantage.

At the nomination ceremony, Jimmy calls Keanu out for his trash talk. He more or less makes a fool out of himself with his speech, which Keanu does not find amusing.

Ashley uses the POV and Kelley is on the block.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned.