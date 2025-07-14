Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/13/2025

We are on the second episode of Big Brother 27 on CBS. Sixteen houseguests were introduced last week and they had to compete in a Find Julie competition, Find the Mastermind competition and the HOH competition.

Zach won $10,000, Jimmy won the power to choose who played in the HOH competition and Vince won HOH.

Once the Mastermind Lair was no more, we got another twist! Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly joined the house…but as the REAL sixteenth houseguests. One of the other houseguests is actually in cahoots with the Mastermind. If their identity is discovered, they will be evicted, if not, they will stay.

This episode picks up right where we left off with everyone being a suspect.

Rachel suspects Will.

Mickey suspects Ava, who seems to be working on her social game.

Keanu, Zae and Rylie are also suspects, with the latter two suspecting each other.

Lauren and Mickey assume the accomplice is a woman.

Everyone votes on who they think is the suspect. (As an aside, is anyone else getting The Mole vibes from this?)

Rylie gets 11 votes, while Zae gets five. Rylie is NOT the accomplice, but the jury is still out on Zae.

Now that he has been revealed to not be the accomplice, Rylie wonders if he will have a target on his back.

However……the audience finds out that the accomplice is none other than AMY! She explains everything she did from setting the timer, using the special remote to turn out the lights to activating the entrance. Since no one guessed her, she gets to stay in the house.

Everyone takes turns introducing themselves and getting to know one another.

Amy wants to play matchmaker for people in the house.

Ava reads everyone’s auras.

There are a lot of single people and a lot of possibilities for showmances.

Rachel is a Have Not since she arrived late. However, she is safe from eviction this week. She will also get to pick the other three Have Nots, who will also be safe.

The other three Have Nots are Will, Zach and Ava. They are living in a crime scene room and will only eat slop, take cold showers and more or less be uncomfortable.

Jimmy is not happy about this and wants to make Rachel a target. He tries to turn the house against her, but Morgan thinks that having Rachel in the house could be good due to her experience in the game. She figures they can use it to their advantage for a bit and then cut her loose.

Will and Zach begin to strategize with Rachel, the latter being very intrigued by her Big Brother life. He hopes that he can win the game and find love too. He has his eye on Lauren.

Zach finds out he can use his $10,000 to buy his safety in the game. In other words, if he is put on the block, he can use the money to force the HOH to pick someone else.

Alliances are forming! Jimmy, Morgan and Mickey are all in an alliance.

Everyone checks out Vince’s HOH room. He even offers to share his accommodations with everyone.

Rachel and Amy form an alliance—the Mom Squad, if you will. Their plan is to let the younger houseguests form showmances and have fun while they focus on their gameplay.

Ashley used Vince’s HOH shower without permission and before he even has a chance to use it. This causes a lot of drama. Amy tells Ashley people are upset over this and Ashley thinking Katherine is the one behind people talking about Shower Gate.

Vince and Jimmy decide to target Zae, who is in an alliance with Keanu, Rylie and Zach.

Later on, Vince proposes a final two deal with Kelley, who offers to go on the block as a pawn to throw everyone else off the scent.

Vince talks to everyone in the house to try and decide who to put on the block.

Ashley keeps bugging him.

In the end, he chooses Zae (physical threat), Ashley (Shower Gate)and Amy (for supporting Ashley).

Vince knows he will be in hot water with Amy.

Wednesday will be the next episode, with someone being removed from the block in the AI comp, the POV comp and more. Stay tuned!