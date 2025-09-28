The Wiggles Go Country

Children and parents can now ‘Giddy Up’ with

The Wiggles

as they gallop into uncharted territory in 2025, continuing their musical evolution with unprecedented collaborations and teaming up with some of country music’s biggest international stars, including

Dolly Parton, Dasha, Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Jackson Dean,

and even the late, great

Slim Dusty

. The extraordinary new album

“Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!”

will be released on

March 7, 2025

, and is available to

pre-order or

pre-

save

NOW.