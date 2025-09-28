Originally posted on January 9, 2025 @ 7:51 pm
The Wiggles Go Country
Children and parents can now ‘Giddy Up’ with
The Wiggles as they gallop into uncharted territory in 2025, continuing their musical evolution with unprecedented collaborations and teaming up with some of country music’s biggest international stars, including Dolly Parton, Dasha, Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Jackson Dean, and even the late, great Slim Dusty. The extraordinary new album “Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!” will be released on March 7, 2025, and is available to pre-order or pre-save NOW.