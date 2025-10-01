Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/9/2025

-The final six playing charades as each other is such a cute way for them to relax.

-It is the 23rd season, a number worn by Michael Jordan, David Beckham, Christian McCaffery and LeBron James.

-The final six will compete for the black jackets tonight. They will do three challenges, which will determine which five will get the coveted jackets.

-Challenge one has them get ingredients from a footlocker and make a meal. The ingredients include veal, pancetta, celery root and bourbon.

-Everyone works hard to get their food cooked. I would love to try Egypt’s cinnamon veal chop and Amanda’s gratin celery root.

-Whit struggles with getting the coloring correct on her veal chop, so she must rush to get it to work.

-Egypt’s cinnamon veal chop with gnocchi and sides is delicious, but the mushrooms could have been cooked a bit more.

-Whit’s cornmeal crusted veal chop with bacon and sides could have had a bit more flavor, but was still good.

-Kyle’s country fried veal chop dish is flavorful but has a lot going on.

-Amanda’s pan seared veal chop with pancetta/bourbon demi and kale is delicious.

-Brandon ‘s bourbon and black pepper veal chop with citrus flavor is a job well done.

-Hannah’s balsamic fig glazed veal chop with pancetta and sides is cooked to perfection.

-Hannah gets her black jacket and goes to the special lounge, which has wine, massages, sushi and more.

-Brandon also gets a black jacket and heads to the lounge.

-The remaining four have to cook a dish in 23 minutes.

-Whit is struggling to come up with a dish and begins breaking down.

-Egypt has a baja chicken dish that has delicious flavor.

-Amanda’s New York Strip with bacon, potatoes and Brussel sprouts work well together, but the sprouts are a bit greasy.

-Kyle’s crispy duck breast with peach salsa is cooked beautifully.

-Whit’s pork loin with slaw and butternut squash is cooked beautifully and packed with flavor.

-The next black jacket goes to….Whit!

-Kyle also gets a black jacket.

Amanda and Egypt are fighting for the final black jacket. They must cook a dish based on their mentors.

-Both of them seem to be in their own heads.

-Egypt is making a ravioli and filet mignon dish with parsnip puree and tomato sauce. He wants to thank his mentor Chef Edward Leonard for giving a no name kid like himself a chance. He is also honoring his mom with the dish. Chef Gordon Ramsay LOVES the dish.

-Amanda has a meltdown in the kitchen. Her sous chef helps her calm down and cook for her mentor, Chef Jeff Pfiefer. She makes a miso-based cod with sides. It is cooked beautifully.

-The final black jacket goes to Egypt!!!

-Chef Gordon Ramsay gives Amanda some words of wisdom as she leaves.

-Everyone toasts with Chef Gordon Ramsay, who gives them round trip tickets thanks to Allegient Airlines.

-Santa also visits….Santa Marino Claus, that is! Marino!!!

-More next week, stay tuned.