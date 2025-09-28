The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Five Reunion Looks

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Five Reunion Looks

 

Bravo has revealed the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion looks. The action will begin in just two weeks, but until then, here is a look at what everyone will be wearing.

 

https://www.bravotv.com/the-daily-dish/the-real-housewives-of-salt-lake-city-season-5-reunion-looks-photos

 

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock. 

