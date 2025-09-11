Get the Look: Locks Like Kyle Richards

Anyone that follows TVGrapevine and knows me in real life knows I am a Real Housewives fanatic! The very first franchise I watched was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where I once again became fans of the Richards sisters Kyle and Kim. Having grown up watching them on reruns of their TV shows and movies, it was interesting to see them in a different medium.

One thing I’ve always loved about the show was how Kyle always had a beautiful sense of style. Her clothes and makeup are always on point, her accessories are amazing and her hair is the envy of women everywhere, including myself.

So, what does a girl have to do to get luxurious locks like Kyle? Well, we now have the answer! The lady herself recently went on Amazon Live to promote some of her favorites products, which are now on sale on Amazon in honor of Black Friday.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shares her favorite Joico hair products that are on sale for Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Fans have loved Kyle’s lustrous locks for a while so now they can get hairs like hers through the power of Joico!

November 29, 2024 – Dec 2, 2024

#joicopartner

Favorite Products

Defy Damage KBOND20 Power Masque – 30% OFF

Power Spray – 30% OFF

Weekend Hair Dry Shampoo – 30% OFF