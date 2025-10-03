NYFW Continues: All The Highlights

Originally posted on February 11, 2020 @ 8:54 pm
More NYFW news! Check out today’s highlights:
- Heidi Klum is interviewed by Live From E! while sitting front row at the Christian Siriano show, which partnered with the Warner Bros. film “Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City.
- Nikki Ogunnaike and Christopher John Rogers speak at NYFW: The Talks, The New Face of Fashion presented by BMW during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City.
- Designer Christian Siriano arrives to NYFW: The Shows in a BMW 750i xDrive Sedan in New York City on February 06, 2020. For the second consecutive year, BMW is the lead automotive partner at New York’s biggest fashion event.
- Christopher John Rogers poses in front of the BMW manifesto during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City.
- Jeannie Mai arrives to NYFW: The Shows in a BMW 750i xDrive Sedan in New York City on February 06, 2020. For the second consecutive year, BMW is the lead automotive partner at New York’s biggest fashion event.
- (L-R) Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin enjoy Perrier sparkling waters at Visa’s Grit, Grace, Greatness retail shop during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City.
- Cynthia Rowley, Mary Ann Reilly, Saquon Barkley, Bozoma Saint John and Carissa Moore pose after participating in the Designed To Compete panel presented by Visa during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 07, 2020 in New York City.
- Joy Corrigan is spotted at the Maybelline New York Hot Chocolate and Lip Touch-Up Bar during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City.
- Fashion Entrepreneur & Wellness Guru, Norma Kamali speaks at NYFW: The Talks, A Stiff Drink with Cherry Bombe, presented by The Glenlivet during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 08, 2020 in New York City.
- A model walks the Kim Shui runway wearing Adidas Superstars during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
- Jay West sits front row at Kim Shui wearing Adidas Superstars during NYFW: The Shows.
- Models accessorize with Pitta Masks on the runway at The Blonds during NYFW: The Shows.
- Orfeh and Tashiana Washington visit the TRESemmé Salon during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 07, 2020 in New York City.
