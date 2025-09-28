Twin Premieres Tonight

What would you do for an identical twin you hadn’t seen in 15 years? Would you assume his very different life following a tragic accident? That’s but one of the pressing questions raised in TWIN , an eagerly-anticipated, suspense-filled limited series from Norway starring “Game of Thrones” Kristofer Hivju (Wildlings leader Tormund Giantsbane), and making its North American streaming premiere on MHZ Choice this February.

One part thriller, one part character driven drama, TWIN is the story of Erik and Adam (both played by Hivju), identical twin brothers, who live completely different lives. Erik is a broke surfer bum. Adam is a successful family and business man And when Erik seeks out his brother for the first time in 15 years, a quarrel ends with Adam’s wife, Ingrid (Rebekka Nystabakk), accidentally killing her husband. To avoid getting arrested for murder, and save his brother’s family, Erik takes over Adam’s identity. However, it soon turns out that the biggest challenge is not avoiding getting caught – it’s pretending to be someone you’re not.

Featuring high production values and set against the stunning backdrop of Norway’s Lofoten Islands, TWIN was a passion project between Hivju and lead director/co-writer Kristoffer Metcalfe, which they developed over 15 years since starting out in Oslo together in their early 20’s.

Streaming Premiere Date: February 4, 2020

The Suspense-Filled Eight-Episode Limited Series from Nordic TV,

Set Against the Stunning Landscapes of Lofoten, Norway, Was Co-Created by Hivju and Lead Writer/Director Kristoffer Metcalfe