Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/20/2025

We are in week two of Big Brother 27 on CBS. We last saw Zae become the first houseguest evicted from the house in a 9-5 vote against Amy.

A new HOH is about to be elected while a BB Break-in will change things in the house yet again.

By the end of the night, we will also see three more houseguests go on the block in a new nomination ceremony.

Zach is very upset about Zae’s eviction, while Kelley gloats about voting against Amy.

Rylie, for his part, pretends he is with his alliance, even though he went against them and voted to evict Zae. However, he does tell the ladies he was on their side when it came to the eviction vote.

Keanu is trying to figure out the voting thing and questions Will, who says he was the fifth vote. However, Keanu doesn’t believe him and goes to question Kelley and Rylie, who claim they voted as they promised….even though Rylie is lying.

Adrian thinks Keanu needs to chill with figuring out the voting, especially since it is upsetting Will.

Will, for his part, tries to defend his name, even though Adrian thinks this can do more harm than good.

Alarms are blaring, which means that the Mastermind broke into the house. A police bulletin states that the HOH key has been stolen, along with three mystery powers.

This, of course, leads to the next HOH comp, which has the houseguests crawling through pitch black sewers to find them.

Jimmy has the HOH key and is HOH of the week.

Keanu finds one of the powers.

Mickey finds another power.

Kelley wins a Mystery veto.

The powers should remain secret, but Zach suspects Mickey, Jimmy and Kelley have powers.

Jimmy tries to figure out who has what power. He knows as powers. Kelley has something, but isn’t sure what it is. He decides to play detective.

Keanu’s power allows him to bring a former houseguest to compete with him in the POV comp. He has until jury begins to use it.

He tells Kelley about her power and she tells him about hers, which allows her to change the nominations by doing a solo comp to earn a second veto…..but she can only use it after jury. She also talks to Jimmy about it, making him question if she has an alliance with Keanu.

Mickey tells Morgan about her power, which is the HOH Interrogation. This allows her to anonymously take over HOH, while the current HOH gets to interrogate everyone in the house and guess who stole the power. They agree no one else can know she has this power. She also has to use it before jury begins.

Jimmy thinks he should put Kelley up as a pawn since he thinks she and Keanu are in cahoots. He tells her this and that he is actually targeting Keanu. She agrees to this and thinks that she can just focus on winning BB Blockbuster again.

Adrian is another potential pawn in Jimmy’s eyes. However, Adrian does not like this idea. Jimmy is also considering Lauren and Rylie to go on the block.

Nomination time! Kelley, Adrian and Keanu are all. He doesn’t want Kelley to use her power and says Adrian is a pawn. He also calls Keanu a liar and that he is so full of poop that the toilet is jealous.

More Wednesday, stay tuned.