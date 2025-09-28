Ellen’s Game of Games Preview For 2/4/2020

Ellen’s Game of Games
ELLEN"S GAME OF GAMES -- Pictured: "Ellen's Game of Games" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBC)

Here is a peek at tonight’s new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games, which airs on NBC.Check your local listings for showtimes.

Ain’t No Mount Saint Ellen High Enough

Host Ellen DeGeneres puts contestants to the test with a brand-new game called “Buckin’ Blasters,” along with “Mount Saint Ellen,” “See You Later Alligator” and “Aww Snap.”  The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to “Know or Go” and the person who wins that round advances to “Hot Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize.  Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.

