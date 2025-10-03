Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/2/2025

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test opens with our remaining contestants being woken up by the staff.

Teresa Giudice is complaining about….napkins?

They all head to their first task of the day. They are all submerged in water and must hold their breath for 30 seconds while in a vessel. They must enter and exit from the same entry.

Jussie Smollett and Eva Marcille are up first. She passes out in the water. They fail since they went out the wrong door. Jussie takes the blame for it all and feels like he let Eva down.

One by one, the teams complete the task. Jussie goes in again with Christie Pearce Rapone, but fails again by going out the wrong exit.

Later on, Jussie has a chat with the staff about what happened and why he is competing. He also talks about his jumping incident that took place a few years ago.

Fighting task time!

Briana LaPaglia and Shawn Johnson East are up first. Shawn gets hurt, but luckily her nose isn’t broken.

Eva is still shaken from the first task and must sit out this task.

Ravi V. Patel and Jussie fight next. It is a draw.

One by one, each team fights one another.

Teresa drops out because she can’t see Gia fight.

The staff talks to Eva and take her armband, telling her that they don’t think she can make it through. She says goodbye as she leaves.

Gia is brought in for questioning. She talks about her parents going to prison and her dad being deported and how that resulted in her having to grow up faster than she had to for the sake of her sisters. The staff calms her down and assure her that her being on her own will be for her own good.

More next week, stay tuned!