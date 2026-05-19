The Bachelorette Recap for 6/17/19

We are on another week of ABC’s The Bachelorette. When we last left our leading lady, Hannah was debating on if she should keep Luke P or send him home. There is a lot of tension between them and it is anyone’s guess as to what will happen.

When we pick up from last week, she decides not to give him a rose, leaving him upset and confused. She says that this is frustrating for her and he continues to argue with her. He is sent home. He says he is shocked and never thought this could happen to him.

He goes back and apologizes to her and what…..is this a sorry I acted like a jerk or sorry I didn’t get a rose?He is screaming and freaking out and someone call security, this is not ok behavior.

The guys are in the house talking when Luke returns…..sans rose. However, she decided to keep him and think in her decision. Oh my lanta…..WTF? Cut him loose! Needless to say, the guys are not happy with this turn of events.

Luke goes to church to pray for guidance in this situation.

At the cocktail party, she lets them know her expectations and mingles with the guys. However, it becomes about Luke again! If I never hear the name Luke again it will be too freaking soon. It gets to the point where the guys fight, Hannah is in tears and leaves. She is comforted by Chris Harrison. Seriously….we wasted 30 minutes on this crap. I heated up dinner, took out my garbage, painted my toenails and texted my mom and best friend and we were still on this issue. Jeez and crackers! The only thing I agree with is her telling them to stay in their lanes.

Rose ceremony:

Connor

Tyler

Dustin

Peter

Dylan

Garrett

Luke P.

Kevin, Grant and Devin are sent home.

Now we are in Latvia. The guys bond and Hannah talks to Chris again. We then get to an interview between the two of them. She talks about her fears of the journey not working out and the difficulties she has faced so far. We also take a look back on the guys who brought the drama and were sent home. We also get more about Luke. Chris also encourages her to look back on the good moments and shows some outtakes and bloopers.

Chris asks if she wants to continue her journey and the answer is yes! He wishes her luck and we have to wait until next week to find out more!