Will Trent Season 3 Premiere Recap Part 1

-This barbeque started fun but ended in tragedy when two cops were shot, one of which died.

-Faith believes that this is a targeted act, which leads to lots of questions as to what happened and why. It is possibly gang related, which is setting everyone on high alert.

-A whole SWAT team is at the suspect’s house. A car backfires, but it is mistaken for a gunshot. There is no sign of communication from the house until Faith breaks a window. Rafael the suspect calls and says that they have no warrant so they cannot do anything. Faith is willing to work with him, but he only wants to work with Will Trent.

-Will and Betty are together, but we have yet to find out where. He is also working as a PI exposing people’s affairs and tells Betty to look away.

-The fact that the mailman and some girl named Sally are watching and giving commentary is hilarious. It is even funnier when they are all caught and run away.

-It is sweet that Sally cares and worries about Will.

-Amanda tracks down Will, who finally breaks down about Angie’s arrest.

-Angie is working security? I thought she was in jail?

-Angie is now doing DNA testing on dog poop. This is actually a thing now in murder/crime cases.

-Will is back and willing to talk to Rafael.

-‘You still wearing pajama pants?’ ‘They’re Burberry, bitch!’

-Now Rafael and Will are fighting in time to music. Will wants them to use their words, but Rafael wants to use his firsts.

-I did not expect to see Rafael’s grandma, nor did I expect her to know Will.

-The guys watch General Hospital with Ms. Pearl, aka grandma.

-Rafael claims that he had nothing to do with the case, but gives Will details on a gang merger gone wrong, which is why he is being set up. He also reminds Will that he covered for him once and he owes him.

-Will says they need to investigate the Grove Park Boys Gang.

-Faith is worried about Will and throws a stapler at him. She and Michael go to investigate, while Will goes to talk to gang leader Lincoln Spelling.

-Faith taking her peanut butter crackers to question a murder suspect is hysterical.

-Poor Michael is feeling so upset over the shooting and how it happened at a family party.

-Agent Gross and Will can totally be the new Shawn and Gus.

-Faith is not one to mess with, just saying. She got to Lincoln before Will, he felt her up and she gave him what for….love this chick!

-Will does his own investigation and gets held at gunpoint by a guy named Jerry, who claims Will is in his stolen car. He wants his car back, but it is evidence.

-Will worrying about Betty’s IBS is all sorts of adorable.

-Chester (the victim) apparently set up a trust for three children that are not with his widow and the widow is not happy.

-Michael goes to talk to Angie about the case and they share a cute bonding moment.

-NICO!!!!! I love how they took over the house and how they are so happy to see Betty.

-Nico is mad at Will for leaving, I can’t say I blame them.

-Will goes to meet with the woman Chester was texting with before he died.

-Marion (the one who was to meet Chester) is scared to talk to Will, but she finally agrees when he breaks down. She is working on a case with the Grove Park Boys.

-Will and Rafael knew each other as kids and had a falling out.

-Marion tells Will to be careful who he trusts. It seems like Chester was a whistleblower of some sort and the cops found out.

-Rafael surrendered! WTF?

-Will goes to talk to Rafael and tells him he knows he didn’t do this…..and finally agrees to help.

-Will tells everyone that they have the wrong guy.

-Chester was giving money to a woman whose husband was killed in a carjacking…..but no one could figure out how he got that money. There is speculation that dirty cops are involved.

-Will is trying to figure out who Rafael is covering for…and begins to have flashbacks to his younger years. He remembers a Sunny/Sunshine…who happens to be Rafael’s daughter, who has been kidnapped.

-More next week, stay tuned.