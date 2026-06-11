Celebrity Scandals/Crime

Milania Giudice Arrested in Domestic Violence Incident

Sammi Turano

Milania Giudice Arrested in Domestic Violence Incident

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Milania Giudice was arrested in a domestic violence incident last month, TVGrapevine has learned.

The college student, who is the daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, was charged with simple assault and purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury.

The arrest took place on the evening of May 14th. She had a hearing on May 19th, but did not enter a plea.

 

This is a developing story…..

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