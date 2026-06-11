Milania Giudice Arrested in Domestic Violence Incident
Milania Giudice Arrested in Domestic Violence Incident
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Milania Giudice was arrested in a domestic violence incident last month, TVGrapevine has learned.
The college student, who is the daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, was charged with simple assault and purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury.
The arrest took place on the evening of May 14th. She had a hearing on May 19th, but did not enter a plea.
This is a developing story…..
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