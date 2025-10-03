Superstore Returning for Season 6

Originally posted on February 11, 2020 @ 4:16 pm
- NBC’s critically acclaimed comedy “Superstore” has been renewed for a 6th season.
- “We’re thrilled that ‘Superstore’ continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.
- In its fifth season, “Superstore” is averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens. The season premiere has surged to a 3.4 in 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers when viewing on all platforms is counted, four times the episode’s next-day “live plus same day” 0.8 rating in18-49.
- “Superstore” continues to rank as one of NBC’s strongest digital performers, generating 50% of its “live plus 35 day” 18-49 average this season from digital sources, tying “The Good Place” as NBC’s most digital series so far this season.
- In addition to having won several awards, the show has long been a critical favorite, with Slate saying this season, “‘Superstore’ is the only show that gets what it’s like to be working class in America.”
- “Superstore” was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with America Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad. Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.
- “Superstore” is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.
- Please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/superstore.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
Leave a Reply