In Pursuit With John Walsh Helps Lock Up Another Criminal

In conjunction with the Michigan State Police and the FBI, Investigation Discovery is proud to announce the capture of alleged sexual predator, William Stanson, who was profiled on the January 29 episode of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Thanks to a phone tip from a brave viewer of IN PURSUIT into our hotline, William Troy Stanson was spotted in Mexico where the local authorities arrested him. As of today, February 5, Stanson was extradited to the United States and will be brought to Berrien County, Michigan, where he is expected to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and failure to appear for sentencing on the original charge of accosting a minor.

After multiple young teens came forward to allege that their friend’s father, William Stanson, molested them at a party in 2015, police had no idea this was just the tip of the iceberg. Their investigation revealed that Stanson’s own daughter, Kayla, had been his victim for over a decade – but, before he faced justice for the abuse of Kayla, Stanson went on the run.

“Stanson marks the 12th fugitive featured on IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH to now be in custody, and we are thrilled that our ID audience has helped lead to the arrest William Stanson, hopefully closing a dark chapter for his victims,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “I am so proud of our viewers for taking a stand to actively engage in the justice system, and we remain committed to the profound work that John and Callahan Walsh do on this series, which helps bring answers and closure to so many families.”

Suspecting some fugitives have fled the country, IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is broadcast globally across 128 countries/territories with Investigation Discovery’s worldwide reach as part of Discovery, Inc. IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH airs domestically on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.

ABOUT IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH

With 12 featured fugitives from IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH now in custody and with one missing child recovered, Investigation Discovery and victims' rights advocate John Walsh team up weekly to hunt down persons of interest and find missing children with IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series also features two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos (when possible) and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts.

An active call center accepting phone calls and text messages operates at 1-833-3-PURSUE, and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com are staffed by trained English and Spanish-speaking operators, who accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.