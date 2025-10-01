The Masked Singer: MEET YOUR LLAMA!

Originally posted on February 5, 2020 @ 10:56 pm
The Masked Singer aired its second episode of season three tonight and revealed the identity of the llama. While the judges assumed it could have been a boy bander or Zac Efron…..it was someone no one was expecting….
The llama was none other than actor, comedian and host…..
DREW CAREY!!!
“THE LLAMA’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/X3IODKsdBmY
“THE LLAMA’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/2sRIaIEWzXc
THE FOUR REMAINING SINGERS FROM “GROUP A” WILL TAKE THE STAGE FOR THEIR THIRD PERFORMANCES IN AN ALL-NEW”THE MASKED SINGER”WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 @ 8/7c ON FOX!
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
Leave a Reply