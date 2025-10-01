The Masked Singer: MEET YOUR LLAMA!

October 1, 2025 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

The masked singer

Originally posted on February 5, 2020 @ 10:56 pm

The Masked Singer aired its second episode of season three tonight and revealed the identity of the llama. While the judges assumed it could have been a boy bander or Zac Efron…..it was someone no one was expecting….

The llama was none other than actor, comedian and host…..

DREW CAREY!!!

“THE LLAMA’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/X3IODKsdBmY

“THE LLAMA’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/2sRIaIEWzXc

THE FOUR REMAINING SINGERS FROM “GROUP A” WILL TAKE THE STAGE FOR THEIR THIRD PERFORMANCES IN AN ALL-NEW”THE MASKED SINGER”WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 @ 8/7c ON FOX!  

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Masked Singer: Who is Extinct?
  2. The Masked Singer: Time to Rhino-Way!
  3. Fox’s the Masked Singer Reveals Latest Celebrity Performer
  4. The Masked Singer: Poodle Revealed
See also  The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Threats and Promises
About Sammi Turano 7396 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*