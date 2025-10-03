Altadena Town Council Releases Statement Regarding Wildfires

To the residents and business owners of Altadena,

The Altadena Town Council is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the catastrophic damage caused by the Eaton Fire. Our town has been forever changed by the destruction, and many of us, including councilmembers, have lost our homes and businesses. We grieve alongside each and every one of you who has been affected by this disaster. Our schools, churches, restaurants, parks, water reservoirs, and many cherished historic buildings have been lost, some of which can never be replaced.

We want you to know that you are not alone. We stand in solidarity with you during this incredibly difficult time. The spirit of Altadena lies in its residents, and we are committed to working tirelessly to bring you the most up-to-date information possible. While we are still in the early stages of recovery, we will soon begin to heal and rebuild together.

Here is the latest update:

• Over 1,000 structures have been lost, and this number is expected to climb.

• There have been 4 confirmed fire-related fatalities in Altadena, and this number may also increase.

• 13,690 acres have burned, with 0% containment. Cal Fire and strike teams are actively on the scene.

Evacuation Information:

• 100% of Altadena is currently under an evacuation order. For your safety, please do not attempt to access your property or business at this time.

• There are currently 43 hard road closures in Altadena, and this number may increase as resources become available.

• Once the fires are contained and the immediate threat from spot fires and winds subsides, evacuation orders will be lifted in phases. At that time, residents and business owners will be able to return home to assess the damage. We understand the need for insurance photos, but please remember that public safety remains our number one priority.

Looting Prevention:

• Looting remains a significant concern, with 20 arrests made so far. Only one of the arrestees is from Altadena, meaning thieves from other areas are taking advantage of the situation.

• We urge you not to return to your property at this time, as doing so will aid law enforcement in looter suppression efforts, which ultimately benefits all of us.

• Multiple looter suppression teams are working across Altadena, and Sheriff Luna, along with Supervisor Barger, has made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for looting.

National Guard and Recovery Coordination:

• The National Guard has been deployed to Altadena to assist with road closures and traffic control at key intersections.

• We are actively coordinating a “Recovery Altadena” event, where residents can gather, share resources, and receive crucial information. Details will follow as soon as possible.

The Altadena Town Council is working closely with state and local officials, including Senator Perez, Assemblymember Harabedian, Supervisor Barger, the LA County Sheriff’s Department, and LA County Fire, to consolidate and distribute all necessary information to you. In the meantime, you can find additional resources and updates on the following websites:

• Recovery

• 211 LA

• Senator Perez

• Assemblymember Harabedian

• Altadena Town Council

• Disaster Assistance

Lastly, we want to inform you that a water distribution event will be held on Januray 10, 2025 from noon to 5pm and again on January 11, 2025 from 8am-5pm.

Please take care and stay safe. Altadena will rise again from this devastation, and together, we will rebuild. With deepest sympathy and unwavering solidarity,

Victoria Knapp

Chair

Altadena Town Council

On behalf of the Altadena Town Council