Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/30/2025
Tonight is TikTok night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The twelve remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.
Star: Jen Affleck
Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star
Pro: Jan Ravnik
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked) by Carl Carlton
Sammi: She definitely has sass on the dance floor. I love the chemistry between them and how they always seem to have so much fun on the dance floor.
Bruno: She did well, but work on some of the technique.
Carrie Ann: She is a hottie, joyous and sexy, but work on the hyperextension.
Derek: It was a beautiful performance but watch the hips.
Score: 7-6-6=19/30
Star: Lauren Jauregui
Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony star
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: cha cha cha
Song: Work From Home by Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Sammi: She is such a ball of energy and so much fun to watch. I wasn’t familiar with her before the show, but now I am enjoying seeing her grow as a dancer as I become a fan!
Carrie Ann: She moves well but needs more pop.
Derek: She did a good job but needs more fire.
Bruno: He explains where to improve but enjoys watching her dance.
Score: 6-6-6=18/30
Star: Danielle Fishel
Claim to Fame: Boy Meets World Star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
Sammi: I love how Sabrina gave her a pep talk! The dance is beautiful and enchanting to watch and she seems to really be taking the critique to heart and improving.
Derek: He explains how to improve her arm work, but she did well.
Bruno: It was lovely and elegant.
Carrie Ann: It was beautiful and uplifting, but work on the body contact.
Score: 7-7-7=21/30
Star: Jordan Chiles
Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast
Pro: Ezra Sosa
Dance: Tango
Song: Anxiety by Doechii
Sammi: Not only does she dance really well, but she also has such a way with performing. That was magic on the dance floor! AMAZING!
Bruno: Her improvement is astonishing and this is her best dance yet.
Carrie Ann: She thanks her for talking about her anxiety and this is an example of how to be smooth and fierce.
Derek: He was impressed with the frame and how she turned anxiety into artistry.
Score: 8-8-8=24/30
Star: Dylan Efron
Claim to Fame: Traitors star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: YUKON by Justin Bieber
Sammi: This is HOT. He took leading man to a whole new level and has improved leaps and bounds since the first week. He is definitely a dark horse this season.
Carrie Ann: He is an amazing student and did an amazing job.
Derek: That was smooth as silk.
Bruno: He loved it!
Score: 7-8-8=23/30
Star: Elaine Hendrix
Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Tango
Song: Gnarly by KATSEYE
Sammi: WOW, this is the best performance of the night so far. She has the whole package, soup to nuts with this dance. I am so impressed!
Derek: She is a badass, but needs to work on the frame.
Bruno: She got the character, but work on the form a bit.
Carrie Ann: She is incredible and strong, but a bit too independent.
Score: 7-7-7=21/30
Star: Whitney Leavitt
Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Samba
Song: Shake Ya Ass by Mystikal
Sammi: What a fun dance! This made me smile from start to finish, not only because she is so good, but because of the joy she brings to the dance floor.
Bruno: She got it!
Carrie Ann: She ate that dance up!
Derek: He loved it1
Score: 8-8-8=24/30
Star: Scott Hoying
Claim to Fame: Pentatonix star
Pro: Rylee Arnold
Dance: Jazz
Song: like JENNIE by JENNIE
Sammi: That was sexy, fun, filled with great content and made me so happy from start to finish.
Carrie Ann: They owned the floor.
Derek: RED HOT! He was in his element and did well!
Bruno: He was in his comfort zone.
Score: 8-7-7=22/30
Star: Hilaria Baldwin
Claim to Fame: Reality star, wellness influencer and author
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Samba
Song: Shake It to the Max by Moily, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea
Sammi: That was incredible! She is such a beautiful dancer and the two of them have chemistry for days.
Derek: She is in a league of her own with the most beautiful samba rolls she has ever seen.
Bruno: All the content was there, but add more bounce.
Carrie Ann: Len would have loved this dance. However, the musicality was off.
Score: 7-8-7=22/30
Star: Andy Richter
Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Northern Attitude by Noah Kahan and Hozier
Sammi: What a gorgeous dance. He is certainly improving leaps and bounds and tonight he is giving Jerry Springer…..I am HERE for it all. It was sweet, beautiful and filled with love.
Bruno: He has natural charm. The dance is showing his improvement.
Carrie Ann: He gave his heart and is what the show is all about.
Derek: He loves the moments and heart he brought to the show.
Score: 6-6-6=18/30
Star: Robert Irwin
Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Salsa
Song: Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman
Sammi: Those flips. Those moves. Those shirtless moments. All of it was incredible. There is no other way to say it!
Carrie Ann: He is a great performer.
Derek: He is going to go far, but is a bit stiff.
Bruno: It was a great performance.
Score: 8-7-7=22/30
Star: Alix Earle
Claim to Fame: Influencer
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Pop Muzik by M/Robin Scott
Sammi: What a way to end the night! The two of them have such joy when they dance and great technique to boot. I love it!
Derek: It was a fantastic performance but he gives her places to improve…while throwing his mic.
Bruno: She is a contender.
Carrie Ann: It was amazing.
Score: 8-7-8=23/30
RESULTS!!! Jordan and Ezra, Jen and Jan, Whitney and Mark, Robert and Witney, Hilaria and Gleb, Alix and Val, Scott and Rylee, Dylan and Daniella and Danielle and Pasha are all safe.
Lauren and Brandon, Andy and Emma and Elaine and Alan are all in the maybe bottom three, with Lauren and Brandon going home.