Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/30/2025

Tonight is TikTok night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The twelve remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

Star: Jen Affleck

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked) by Carl Carlton

Sammi: She definitely has sass on the dance floor. I love the chemistry between them and how they always seem to have so much fun on the dance floor.

Bruno: She did well, but work on some of the technique.

Carrie Ann: She is a hottie, joyous and sexy, but work on the hyperextension.

Derek: It was a beautiful performance but watch the hips.

Score: 7-6-6=19/30

Star: Lauren Jauregui

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: cha cha cha

Song: Work From Home by Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Sammi: She is such a ball of energy and so much fun to watch. I wasn’t familiar with her before the show, but now I am enjoying seeing her grow as a dancer as I become a fan!

Carrie Ann: She moves well but needs more pop.

Derek: She did a good job but needs more fire.

Bruno: He explains where to improve but enjoys watching her dance.

Score: 6-6-6=18/30

Star: Danielle Fishel

Claim to Fame: Boy Meets World Star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

Sammi: I love how Sabrina gave her a pep talk! The dance is beautiful and enchanting to watch and she seems to really be taking the critique to heart and improving.

Derek: He explains how to improve her arm work, but she did well.

Bruno: It was lovely and elegant.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful and uplifting, but work on the body contact.

Score: 7-7-7=21/30

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Tango

Song: Anxiety by Doechii

Sammi: Not only does she dance really well, but she also has such a way with performing. That was magic on the dance floor! AMAZING!

Bruno: Her improvement is astonishing and this is her best dance yet.

Carrie Ann: She thanks her for talking about her anxiety and this is an example of how to be smooth and fierce.

Derek: He was impressed with the frame and how she turned anxiety into artistry.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: YUKON by Justin Bieber

Sammi: This is HOT. He took leading man to a whole new level and has improved leaps and bounds since the first week. He is definitely a dark horse this season.

Carrie Ann: He is an amazing student and did an amazing job.

Derek: That was smooth as silk.

Bruno: He loved it!

Score: 7-8-8=23/30

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Tango

Song: Gnarly by KATSEYE

Sammi: WOW, this is the best performance of the night so far. She has the whole package, soup to nuts with this dance. I am so impressed!

Derek: She is a badass, but needs to work on the frame.

Bruno: She got the character, but work on the form a bit.

Carrie Ann: She is incredible and strong, but a bit too independent.

Score: 7-7-7=21/30

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Samba

Song: Shake Ya Ass by Mystikal

Sammi: What a fun dance! This made me smile from start to finish, not only because she is so good, but because of the joy she brings to the dance floor.

Bruno: She got it!

Carrie Ann: She ate that dance up!

Derek: He loved it1

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Star: Scott Hoying

Claim to Fame: Pentatonix star

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Jazz

Song: like JENNIE by JENNIE

Sammi: That was sexy, fun, filled with great content and made me so happy from start to finish.

Carrie Ann: They owned the floor.

Derek: RED HOT! He was in his element and did well!

Bruno: He was in his comfort zone.

Score: 8-7-7=22/30

Star: Hilaria Baldwin

Claim to Fame: Reality star, wellness influencer and author

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Samba

Song: Shake It to the Max by Moily, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea

Sammi: That was incredible! She is such a beautiful dancer and the two of them have chemistry for days.

Derek: She is in a league of her own with the most beautiful samba rolls she has ever seen.

Bruno: All the content was there, but add more bounce.

Carrie Ann: Len would have loved this dance. However, the musicality was off.

Score: 7-8-7=22/30

Star: Andy Richter

Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Northern Attitude by Noah Kahan and Hozier

Sammi: What a gorgeous dance. He is certainly improving leaps and bounds and tonight he is giving Jerry Springer…..I am HERE for it all. It was sweet, beautiful and filled with love.

Bruno: He has natural charm. The dance is showing his improvement.

Carrie Ann: He gave his heart and is what the show is all about.

Derek: He loves the moments and heart he brought to the show.

Score: 6-6-6=18/30

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Salsa

Song: Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman

Sammi: Those flips. Those moves. Those shirtless moments. All of it was incredible. There is no other way to say it!

Carrie Ann: He is a great performer.

Derek: He is going to go far, but is a bit stiff.

Bruno: It was a great performance.

Score: 8-7-7=22/30

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Pop Muzik by M/Robin Scott

Sammi: What a way to end the night! The two of them have such joy when they dance and great technique to boot. I love it!

Derek: It was a fantastic performance but he gives her places to improve…while throwing his mic.

Bruno: She is a contender.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing.

Score: 8-7-8=23/30

RESULTS!!! Jordan and Ezra, Jen and Jan, Whitney and Mark, Robert and Witney, Hilaria and Gleb, Alix and Val, Scott and Rylee, Dylan and Daniella and Danielle and Pasha are all safe.

Lauren and Brandon, Andy and Emma and Elaine and Alan are all in the maybe bottom three, with Lauren and Brandon going home.