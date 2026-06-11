Widow’s Bay Renewed for Season Two

Recently hailed as “better than Martha’s Vineyard,” Widow’s Bay is open for another season. Apple TV today announced a season two renewal for the acclaimed, fan favorite series led by Emmy Award-winning star and executive producer Matthew Rhys, hailing from creator and executive producer Katie Dippold and Emmy Award-winning executive producer and director Hiro Murai. Additionally, Apple TV announced a new, multi-year overall deal with Dippold.

Wednesday, June 17 on Apple TV. The news arrives ahead of the highly anticipated season one finale, premieringon Apple TV.

Since its global debut, “Widow’s Bay” quickly rose to Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned praise as “the year’s best new show,” “the show of the summer,” “one of the brightest surprises on streaming right now,” “unlike anything on TV” and a “perfectly executed,” “absolute gem of a TV show.”

“From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew, and the entire team have created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV. “It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.”

“Season two is about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” said creator, showrunner and executive producer Katie Dippold.

In “Widow’s Bay,” something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again.

Blending genuine horror with character-driven comedy, “Widow’s Bay” stars Rhys alongside Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. The supporting cast includes K Callan and Emmy Award-winner Jeff Hiller.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Widow’s Bay” is created, showrun and executive produced by Dippold. Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. Murai directed five episodes in the first season, with the other episodes in the season directed by Ti West, Sam Donovan and Andrew DeYoung.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user’s favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 843 wins and 3,565 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies “The Studio” and “Ted Lasso,” global cultural phenomenon “Severance,” Apple’s most-viewed drama “Pluribus,” Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA” and Academy Award winner “F1,” the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

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