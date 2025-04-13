ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Who Raised You

The episode opens with Bob, Christina and Douglas gathered around Dottie.She thinks they have bad news, but it turns out Douglas wants her to meet Olivia. She makes some problematic comments, so Douglas calls her out and gives her a list of things to follow. Bob and Christina inform her that she needs to be courteous.

Christina gets her own list, saying that Olivia is not her soul sister or best friend.

Bob tells them they can be on their best behavior for one night…only to get his own list.

Later on, Douglas and Olivia are driving to meet his family. He tells her about Abishola (and how to pronounce her name) and her family to prepare her for the meeting.

At the house, everyone is happy to meet her. Olivia tells Abishola she has a lovely smile. Abishola quips that Bob says she has resting bitch face without it.

Everyone else introduces themselves and Olivia tries to get to know them all and remembers details Douglas told her, including the fact that Dele wants to become a doctor.

After some mingling, they all sit down to dinner. Ebun says the food will have more flavor if Abishola had more spices. Everyone continues to joke until Olivia takes it too far and Dottie yells at her.

The next day, Abishola and Gloria are with a patient when Gloria snaps at her. She admits that something is going on at home and is upset Abishola won’t ask about it.

It turns out that her husband spent all their money on their kids. Kemi finds it boring since it has nothing to do with drugs, gambling or prostitutes.

Gloria says they had plans to travel around the country in an RV, which Kemi makes fun of.

Later on, Dottie, Tunde, Olu and Ebun are playing cards. Dottie is upset about Olivia thinking she is incompetent. Ebun is on her side, while Tunde snarks about Ebun saying Dottie is not crazy.

The next day, Dottie takes a ride on Olivia’s bus. She says she knows she makes Douglas happy, but he is still her baby….and a mama’s boy FOREVER.

After the meeting, Dottie goes to talk to Goodwin and Kofo about Olivia when Douglas comes in, upset that she interfered. He tells her to stay away from her.

At the hospital, Abishola’s patient wants to know where Gloria is and if she got fired. Abishola tells her that she took a personal day. The patient continues to insult Gloria until Abishola yells at her.

Douglas goes to see Christina to get advice on Dottie and Olivia. Christina shares her own experiences on Dottie dealing with the men she dated and tells Douglas how to handle things in the future.

Kemi and Abishola visit Gloria to talk to her about how she is feeling. Gloria says she is living for everyone else and the women try to understand. Abishola says that she will miss her if she retires, even though she knows it is selfish. Kemi, for her part, just wants Gloria’s husband to get them ice cream.

The episode ends with Douglas and Olivia declaring their love for one another while Dottie screams at them from outside the