Actress Emily Nelson Talks to TVGrapevine

Emily Nelson is talented, adorable and a big ball of energy. She is taking the world by storm with her role on the hit show True Detective and shows no signs of slowing down. Her role is amazing and makes her look forward to each day she is on the set.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Emily revealed that her favorite part of the role is the fact that even she has no idea what is going to happen! How does this happen? Emily said that she is actually only given partial scripts to read to prepare. She ends up finding out more as she films, along with everyone else on the show. This makes filming more interesting and keeps her guessing until the very end. At this point on the show, her character’s name has yet to be revealed, so it is anyone’s guess as to when and if this will happen.

Emily also loved working with the cast and crew on True Detective. She had nothing but good things to say about everyone on the show and says that she bonded with everyone. Another thing she enjoyed was getting to work on location and see a brand new area of the country.

Although she is loving her time on the show, Emily is also looking at her future. Her long term goals is to do more drama and comedy, but she says that she is open and willing to do anything. She considers herself to be an old school actress and can’t wait to see what is next for both True Detective and her future career. Her other goals include having the chance to work with Kate Winslet and Damien Jones. no matter what, her talent and shining personality will make her a star in her own estimation.