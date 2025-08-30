TNT Releases Animal Kingdom Trailer

TNT just released the trailer for the latest season of Animal Kingdom.

This summer, the ruthless Cody crime family returns in Animal Kingdom season four and they will be as much of a threat to each other as they are to their targets. The series stars Emmy® and Tony® winner Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Sohvi Rodriguez. Emily Deschanel also joins the cast this season in a recurring role. The fourth season of Animal Kingdom premieres Tuesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

This season, Smurf (Barkin) is back on top reminding her boys who’s boss no matter whom she hurts in the process. Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists and Deran (Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). As always, outsiders move in to threaten the Cody’s fragile peace, including Angela (Deschanel), the former best friend of J’s deceased mother and a recovering junkie, who tries to snake her way back into the family’s good graces. A new criminal crew is also introduced with a surprising connection to the Codys.

Watch the Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1YCWBOcTvg&feature=youtu.be