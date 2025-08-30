Amazon, Vanessa Hudgens Take on Coachella

Amazon opened its curated storefront for the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This new festival-inspired storefront gives customers the ability to order all of their festival essentials — either in advance for delivery to their home or to an Amazon pickup point, or by shipping directly to an Amazon Locker located inside the gates of Coachella.

The curated Coachella storefront on amazon.com offers festival essentials approved by Coachella for delivery to an Amazon Locker inside the festival gates. The store features an array of items to help customers make the most out of their experience, from categories like fashion & accessories, beauty, health & wellness, tech, and camping. Items available include sunglasses, sunscreen, pain relievers, bug spray, portable fans, disposable cameras, nail art, and more. Customers can shop and ship these festival essentials at amazon.com/Coachella.

“Our Amazon festival storefront is a one-stop shop for Coachella attendees. From functional items like sunscreen and hand sanitizer, to trendy accessories like instant-print cameras and aviator sunglasses, we’ve got festival-goers covered,” said Patrick Supanc, Amazon Worldwide Director of Lockers and Pickup. “Combined with the first-ever Amazon Lockers located inside the festival grounds, we are helping attendees spend less time worrying about packing and more time enjoying the experience of a lifetime that is Coachella.”

Coachella 2019 takes place across two weekends in April: Weekend 1 is April 12-14 and Weekend 2 is April 19-21. Amazon shipping timelines for these dates are as follows:

Shipping to an Amazon Locker at Coachella is easy. During checkout, starting April 11 at 6 a.m. PT, customers will select one of the Amazon Lockers named “Coachella,” all located in zip code 92201, as their shipping address. Once their package is ready for pickup, customers will receive an e-mail with a barcode that they’ll use to pick up their package from one of the Amazon Lockers located within the venue. Amazon team members will be onsite to answer any questions from customers picking up their packages.

To celebrate the first-ever appearance of Amazon Lockers at Coachella, Amazon is giving away two VIP passes to Weekend 2 of the festival, as well as $3,000 for travel and accommodation. The winner and a guest will get to see their favorite artists and experience an Amazon Locker at Coachella firsthand. Customers interested in entering can visit amazon.com/Coachellagiveaway for more details and the official rules. The winner will be awarded by a random drawing to be held on or about April 6, 2019.

Amazon Lockers are available in more than 900 cities and towns across the U.S. as an alternative, secure, and convenient delivery option available at no additional cost. Amazon Lockers are one of the many pickup points that Amazon offers to bring the ultimate convenience to customers. Other pickup points include Amazon Pickup Locations in neighborhoods, cities and campuses across the U.S., and Hub by Amazon for apartment buildings.

For more information about Amazon Lockers at Coachella, visit amazon.com/Coachella.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Festival Essentials

Vanessa Hudgens’ Quote

“It’s no secret that Coachella is one of my favorite events of the year. I am pretty good at making sure I have all the essentials but it never fails that I forget something. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Amazon this year – they’ll have lockers in the festival grounds to make it easier to order something if I forget to pack it. The storefront will be packed with sunscreen, instant-print disposable cameras, extra phone chargers and all the other festival essentials.”