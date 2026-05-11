People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer Sneak Peek

Today, Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced the return of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: SURVIVING A SERIAL KILLER. In partnership with PEOPLE Magazine’s award-winning true crime reporting team, the new season will feature six gripping episodes unpacking the real-life, harrowing accounts of survivors who crossed paths with serial killers and lived to share their story. Capturing the stories of survivors of John Wayne Gacy, Robert Hansen, among others, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: SURVIVING A SERIAL KILLER premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 9PM ET/PT on ID. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The first season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: SURVIVING A SERIAL KILLER reached over five million viewers across linear and streaming*, featuring unprecedented access to survivors, law enforcement, and the loved ones of the deceased victims. The new season will continue to deliver a powerful and unflinching examination of what it’s like to come face to face with true evil and survive, with new exclusive survivor interviews and access to the authorities who investigated these cases and the families who were affected. Each episode will provide deep insight into the lives lost and the lasting impact on those left behind, while revealing how many of these survival stories helped bring dangerous predators to justice.

In the season premiere, Surviving the Butcher Baker, airing on Tuesday, June 2 at 9/8c on ID, a sadistic client tortures a young sex worker named Cindy Paulson in Anchorage, Alaska in 1983, and then tries to fly her to a remote location. When she miraculously escapes, her harrowing story helps lead Anchorage authorities to discovering the man’s identity – Robert Hansen, known as the ‘Butcher Baker’ – who had been hunting young women across Alaska for years. Now, decades later, Paulson sits down and shares her story of survival. See also The Last Thing He Told Me Sneak Peek

Additional episodes this season include:

Surviving the Sunday Slasher

Premieres Tuesday, June 9 at 9/8c on ID

Two women – Leonore Knizacky and Diane Hoskins – survive homicidal maniac Carl Eugene Watts, a.k.a. “The Sunday Slasher.” For years, he eludes authorities, until a third woman survives and brings him to justice. But hardly anyone knows his name.

Surviving the Washington Woodsmen

Premieres Tuesday, June 16 at 9/8c on ID

For the first time, Warren Forrest’s crimes come to light as one of his survivors, Norma Lewis, tells her story in this exclusive that uncovers the secrets of the two-time convicted murderer and suspected serial killer.

Surviving the Devil in Chicago

Premieres Tuesday, June 23 at 9/8c on ID

John Wayne Gacy is infamous for his Chicago house of horrors in the 1970s. Now several courageous men – David Bolton, Patrick Dati, and Tony Antonucci — step forward to share their chilling experiences with him as boys.

Surviving the Beauty Queen Killer

Premieres Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on ID

Serial killer Christopher Wilder’s sadistic fixation on young girls ignites a nationwide FBI manhunt as he carves a seven-week, 8,000-mile trail of terror. Two survivors, Kristine Conyers and Tina Marie Risico, relive their harrowing encounters with the notorious “Beauty Queen Killer.”

Surviving the Thrill Killer

Premieres Tuesday, July 7 at 9/8c on ID

Amber Carter and her children go into hiding in 2020 to stay safe from her abusive ex-boyfriend. At the same time, a serial killer prowls the Dallas area, gunning down residents seemingly without rhyme or reason — until he comes to Amber’s door. See also The Baldwins Sneak Peek

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PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: SURVIVING A SERIAL KILLER is produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Studios.

*Source: Nielsen NPOWER, 1min qualifier, P2+ Live+3