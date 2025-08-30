True Crime

Updated: Richard Allen Sentenced in Delphi Killings

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 11, 2024 @ 3:11 pm

Update: Richard is sentenced to a maximum of 130 years behind bars.

Justice is finally served! An Indiana jury has found Richard Allen guilty on all charges for the February 2017 killings of two girls who had been walking on a hiking trial in Delphi, known as the Delphi murders.

He is charged with two counts of murder and two additional counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the killings of 13yearold Abigail Williams and 14yearold Liberty ‘Libby’ German.

The case was featured on People Magazine Investigates, Impact and several true crime podcasts.

Richard, who was arrested in October 2022, will be sentenced on December 20 and faces 130 years in prison.

Developing story….

