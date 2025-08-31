Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/12/2024: 500th Episode

Tonight is The 500th episode of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Six couples will compete, and one will be sent home tonight. There will also be tons of memories shared by pros and stars past and present and several favorite dances recreated.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a fun opening act with tons of pros, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Contemporary from Ryker Lynch and Allison Holker season 20

Song: Work Song by Hozier

Sammi: This was beautiful. I loved the OG performance, but this one gives it a run for its money. Everything was elegant and on point.

Bruno: He thinks it was a powerful and deeply felt.

Carrie Ann: She loves their interpretation, but thinks it lacks rawness.

Derek: He sees them as contenders.

Scores: 9-10-9=28/30

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Quickstep from Helio Catroneves and Julianne Hough in season 5

Song: Hey Pachuco by Royal Crown

Sammi: This is so much fun to watch. I love how they made it their own while still adding elements to the original. It is probably the best dance they ever did!

Carrie Ann: It was a great job, but there was a tiny mistake.

Derek: He loved it, but watch the frame.

Bruno: Watch the frame and using the correct foot to start, but he did like it.

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Dwight Howard

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Argentine tango from James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess in season 23

Song: Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre) by Gotan Project

Sammi: WOW!! That dance might have gotten him a one way ticket to the semifinals. Those lifts alone are 10 worthy and everything about it shows how much he has grown and improved as a dancer/

Derek: He has no words for how much he loved it.

Bruno: There was a specific stride that he loved.

Carrie Ann: She loves how innovative they are and how much they have grown.

Scores: 8-9-9=26/30

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Viennese waltz from Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas in season 21

Song: Glimpse of Us by Joji

Sammi: It is so nice to see him do a slower ballroom dance. It shows his range as a dancer and Rylee’s talent as a choreographer. It is elegant, beautiful and dreamy from start to finish.

Bruno: He loved the elegance and them growing up before his eyes.

Carrie Ann: She never lost track of the dance….and it is what we all need now.

Derek: He made him feel something beautiful.

Scores: 10-10-9=29/30

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Argentine tango from Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough in season 16

Song: Para Te by Appart

Sammi: That. Was. HOT! Her best dance, the best Argentine tango of the season and one of the best in the show’s history…..WOW!!

Derek: He preferred this version on the dance and loved all of it.

Bruno: He jumps in Derek’s lap and gushes over the dance.

Carrie Ann: She is the most powerful female dancer that has graced the dance floor and they need powerful women like her.

Scores: 10-10-10-PERFECT SCORE—THE FIRST OF THE SEASON!!!!

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Quickstep from Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold in season 25

Song: Chuck Berry by Pharrell Williams

Sammi: This is such a fun way to end this round. She is feisty, fun and sassy—all while nailing the technique of the quickstep. She is such a joy to watch.

Carrie Ann: THAT WAS IT!!! THAT WAS AMAZING!! She jumps for joy…literally!

Derek: It was a fantastic dance!

Bruno: He loves how much she’s improved.

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30

Round 2: Instant Dance!

Joey and Jenna: Rumba to Birds of a Feather by Billie Ellish

How they did this so quickly is beyond me because it looks so professional and beautiful. It is amazing and shows how well they work together.

Scores: 9-9-9=27/30

Danny and Witney: Jive: Good Golly Miss Molly by Little Richard

What a fun, flirty dance! He put everything into that and the fact that he is shirtless is icing on the cake. I love his spirit through and through.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Dwight and Daniella: Paso Doble to Victorious by Panic! At the Disco

I am always impressed with how they are able to make the height difference work….and do so well to boot! I love watching and wondering what they will do next.

Scores: 8-7-7=22/30

Stephen and Rylee: Jive to Love is Embarrassing by Olivia Rodrigo

They are so energetic and fun. They make me smile from start to finish because they make me so happy!

Scores: 9-8-8=25/30

Chandler and Brandon: Cha cha cha to Apple by Charli XCX

They are fun, feisty and adorable. There is something so innocent and cute about them that makes me love them more and more each dance.

Scores: 10-10-10=PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Ilona and Alan: Salsa to Da’ Dip by Freak Nasty

What a way to end the night. Her lifting Alan was incredible and WOW, has she killed it tonight.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Results: Ilona and Alan, Stephen and Rylee and Danny and Witney.

The maybe bottom three is Chandler and Branson, Dwight and Daniella and Joey and Jenna.

Dwight and Daniella are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned.