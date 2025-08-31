The Masked Singer Recap for 11/13/2024

-Tonight, Group C performs on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Five new masked celebrities will perform, with one being revealed at the end of the night. Former contestants act as ambassadors for the new round of performers.

–Royal Knight: Her ambassador is Savannah Chrisley.

Clues: She believed in a fairy tale ending, but had a tough life that led to her becoming her own knight in shining armor. The Men in Black reveal a mech wall with a t-shirt that reads ‘ready to sleigh,’ representing her ‘sleighing’ the competition.

Tonight, she performs You and I by Lady Gaga and WOW, what a way to begin the night. Her voice is incredible, her stage presence is amazing and she knows how to impress an audience. The voice sounds familiar, but I can’t quite place it.

Guesses: Ashley Tisdale, Lily James, Hayden Panettiere

Sherlock Hound: His ambassador is Barry Zito.

Clues: He comes from a musical family but wanted to run wild and did his musical career his own way. His t-shirt is #1 hit, representing being #1 in the world.

He sings Under the Bridge by Red Hot Chili Peppers….and the only thing I can say about his performance is TOP THAT. I don’t think anyone can, to be honest, it is just that good.

Guesses: Chad Kroeger, Brandon Boyd

Ice King: His ambassador is Hanson!

Clues: He is a chart-topping performer who ruled the school and was treated like royalty until he took time away from it all. He is now back and better than ever. His shirt reads ‘drop the fire beat,’ to represent being lit tonight and back in the day.

Tonight, he takes on Tonight by Hot Chelle Rae. It is quite an interesting performance, and he sure knows how to work the stage. Again, the voice sounds familiar, but I can’t quite place it.

Guesses: Joe Jonas, Mr. Beast, Pete Wentz

Macaron: Her ambassador is Willie Robertson

Clues: Her life was sweet, but her life changed forever in a very rare event. Her t-shirt reads ‘unstoppable, blooming all year long,’ representing that she is unstoppable.

She sings Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen and is the cutest thing ever…I just love her…..she has to be the most adorable contestant to be on the show.

Guesses: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Monica Lewinsky, Ariana Madix

Strawberry Shortcake: Her ambassador is Hayley Orrantia.

Clues: She dreamed of being in music festivals and eventually got to open one of the most iconic ones in the world. Her t-shirt reads ‘break a leg’ to represent her breakout role showing the world her potential.

Tonight, she sings Slow Burn by Kasey Musgraves and…what a way to end the night. Her voice is gorgeous and she has a very comforting, sweet presence. I feel like I have heard her voice before, but not sure where.

Guesses: Renee Rapp, Lana Del Rey, Rachel Ziegler

The first singer to unmask in this group is….Macaron…I am really surprised because I thought she did pretty well. She is none other than…Bethany Hamilton!!! Rita guessed her at the last minute and got it right!

More next week, stay tuned.