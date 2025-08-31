Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 8/27/2025

We are at the wall challenge on Fox’s Masterchef: Dynamic Duos. Each team will be divided by a wall and shout directions to one another while they cook identical dishes.

The teams will get only five minutes in the pantry to get what they need with no opportunity to go back and get anything else. They will also have limited proteins that are on a first come, first served basis.

There is a lot of shouting and throwing of bacon, the latter of which is done by Jesse and Jessica.

Zach and Michelle can’t even hear each other.

All the while, the judges give commentary on each team. They then go talk to each team to give advice on how to make the dishes next level.

Tina and Aivan are not on the same page, worrying the judges. They also worry about Azu and Javier’s communication and for forgetting the garlic.

The screaming continues, as does the confusion and frustration between the teams.

Before long, time is up, and it is time to judge the dishes.

Jessica and Jesse: Their pan seared trout with asparagus, bacon and puree look appealing, albeit a bit different in terms of the placement. However, it is delicious.

Tina and Aivan: Their Vietnamese shaken beef in a noodle nest looks sparse and is a bit different in terms of the noodle denseness. The beef tastes good, but there is not enough balance.

Michelle and Zach: Their potato and leek crusted snapper dishes are in sync and taste amazing, although Zach’s asparagus is a bit overcooked.

Azu and Javier: Their black mojo Hamachi and sides look almost identical (Azu’s Hamachi is skin down, Javier’s is skin up), but Javier’s Hamachi is overcooked. Azu’s is well-cooked but has slimy skin. Hers is also over seasoned, while his is under seasoned.

Rachel and Julio: Their venison dishes are miles apart, with them having different sauces. They are also cooked very differently, with each one having elements that when put together would be perfect.

Michelle and Zach and Jessica and Jesse are safe!

Rachel and Julio are also safe.

Tina and Aivan and Javier and Azu are in the bottom two, with Javier and Azu going home.

Semifinals next week, stay tuned!