The Masked Singer Let’s ‘Taco’ Bout It!

October 4, 2025

The masked singer
THE MASKED SINGER: The Taco in the “Friends in High Places: Group B Championships” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Tonight, we saw the third member of Group B go home on Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was someone NO ONE saw coming, not even the judges, who thought The Taco could have been Howie Mandel or Barry Manilow.

In a surprising twist, The Taco was none other than Dancing With The Stars host TOM BERGERON! See the videos below.

THE TACO’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/LS7xFd2cz8o

“THE TACO’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/qQZt8UgC9hA

  

MEET “GROUP C!”

SIX ALL-NEW COSTUMED CELEBRITY SINGERS PERFORM FOR THE FIRST TIME ON AN ALL-NEW “THE MASKED SINGER” – WITH THE MOST SHOCKING REVEAL YET –WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

