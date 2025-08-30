Sammi’s Favorite Things: Tanisha Shanee

When I began my freshman year of college at The College of New Rochelle, I was lucky enough to be in several classes with a woman who would become one of my closest friends. She was powerful, intelligent and always spoke her mind. She would go on to become a motivational speaker, author and inspiration for women everywhere.

Her name is Tanisha Shanee and I am proud to call her my friend. I am also proud to announce that she is coming out with a new book March 26th. The book is called Dear Single in Love, 8 Principles for the Woman Waiting for her God Ordained Purpose Mate and is a part of her new teaching series. The book helps women who are single to allow God to be an active participant in their journey to find their life partner.

The book can be preordered on Amazon.com.

Congratulations!