Brittany Cartwright Opens Up on Hot Mic

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 11, 2024 @ 1:11 pm

Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast is officially BACK! Hosted by Emmy-Nominated Executive Producer Alex Baskin, “Hot Mic” the first episode of season 3 is LIVE NOW, featuring “The Valley” starBrittany Cartwright.

The “Hot Mic” podcast is now FREE to listen to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and the video edition is available by signing up to be a Bravo Insider atBravoTV.com/bravos-hot-mic-podcast. Bravo’s “Hot Mic” tells the real stories behind Bravo’s biggest shows featuring the Bravolebrities who live them.

